Solar powered mini-tractor empowers farmers in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: With the agricultural sector facing labour issues, farmers, especially the youth, who are entering the sector are setting their minds onto new techniques of farming. One among them is the use of non-conventional energy, primarily solar power.

At Siddavvanadurga village, progressive farmer Channabasappa, son of Shivanna, started using solar-powered mini tractors and has successfully cultivated various crops in his field. He is using this tractor as an alternative for the bulls which were used in tilling the land and has thereby saved a lot of money. The solar energy-run mini tractor has become the cynosure of the public.

He uses the tractor to till ragi, little millet and other crops that do not grow high. This mini solar-powered tractor works uninterruptedly for eight hours once fully charged and used as an alternate to the bulls which were used in traditional cultivation. SELCO Foundation has funded the cost of the solar tractor by bearing the cost of Rs 2.09 lakh, whereas beneficiary Channabasappa has paid Rs 65,000 as cost of equipment. Moreover, it is light and compact and can move in any type of crops.

Farmer Channabasappa said, “At a time the entire is world is progressing, the agriculture sector should also move ahead. Solar energy is an alternative for the fossil fuel used in mechanisation of agriculture.”

CHITRADURGA: With the agricultural sector facing labour issues, farmers, especially the youth, who are entering the sector are setting their minds onto new techniques of farming. One among them is the use of non-conventional energy, primarily solar power. At Siddavvanadurga village, progressive farmer Channabasappa, son of Shivanna, started using solar-powered mini tractors and has successfully cultivated various crops in his field. He is using this tractor as an alternative for the bulls which were used in tilling the land and has thereby saved a lot of money. The solar energy-run mini tractor has become the cynosure of the public. He uses the tractor to till ragi, little millet and other crops that do not grow high. This mini solar-powered tractor works uninterruptedly for eight hours once fully charged and used as an alternate to the bulls which were used in traditional cultivation. SELCO Foundation has funded the cost of the solar tractor by bearing the cost of Rs 2.09 lakh, whereas beneficiary Channabasappa has paid Rs 65,000 as cost of equipment. Moreover, it is light and compact and can move in any type of crops. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Farmer Channabasappa said, “At a time the entire is world is progressing, the agriculture sector should also move ahead. Solar energy is an alternative for the fossil fuel used in mechanisation of agriculture.”