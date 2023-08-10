Home States Karnataka

BJP wants Karnataka govt to restart its pro-farmer initiatives

BJP leader CT Ravi said the State Government emptied the state treasury for its vote-bank politics and stopped many pro-farmers initiatives started during the BJP rule.

Published: 10th August 2023 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Ex-minister CN Ashwath Narayan being detained during a protest in Bengaluru on Wednesday |  Shashidhar Byrappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP has demanded that the State Government restart many pro-farmer initiatives that were started during the BJP rule in Karnataka and provide funds for the same. Addressing the protest demonstration against the Congress government,  BJP leader CT Ravi said the State Government emptied the state treasury for its vote-bank politics and stopped many pro-farmers initiatives started during the BJP rule.

Terming the Siddaramaiah government as anti-farmer, the BJP leader said the CM has not allocated funds for irrigation projects and discontinued Kisan Samman, Raita Vidhanidhi, and several other programmes to help farmers and their families.

Ravi alleged that in the last 80 days after the Congress government came to power, over 50 farmers have committed suicide and many people have died after consuming contaminated water. The State Government must restart the initiative to provide Rs 4,000 under the Kisan Samman scheme, he said, and added that the contractors are slamming the government for not releasing funds.

Ravi said that the government should first give Cauvery water to farmers in the state and release additional water to Tamil Nadu. The government should not sacrifice the farmers’ interests, he said. BJP MLA Dr CN Ashwanth Narayan said corruption is rampant in all the departments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp