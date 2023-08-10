BJP wants Karnataka govt to restart its pro-farmer initiatives

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP has demanded that the State Government restart many pro-farmer initiatives that were started during the BJP rule in Karnataka and provide funds for the same. Addressing the protest demonstration against the Congress government, BJP leader CT Ravi said the State Government emptied the state treasury for its vote-bank politics and stopped many pro-farmers initiatives started during the BJP rule.

Terming the Siddaramaiah government as anti-farmer, the BJP leader said the CM has not allocated funds for irrigation projects and discontinued Kisan Samman, Raita Vidhanidhi, and several other programmes to help farmers and their families.

Ravi alleged that in the last 80 days after the Congress government came to power, over 50 farmers have committed suicide and many people have died after consuming contaminated water. The State Government must restart the initiative to provide Rs 4,000 under the Kisan Samman scheme, he said, and added that the contractors are slamming the government for not releasing funds.

Ravi said that the government should first give Cauvery water to farmers in the state and release additional water to Tamil Nadu. The government should not sacrifice the farmers’ interests, he said. BJP MLA Dr CN Ashwanth Narayan said corruption is rampant in all the departments.

