Bommai meets Nadda, LoP on the menu

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday discussed BJP organisational issues with the party national chief JP Nadda in New Delhi. On Tuesday, he discussed political developments in the state with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “Discussed many organisational issues with our party president JP Nadda in New Delhi,” the former CM tweeted.

The meetings assumed significance as the party is yet to appoint a new state president and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. Sources said Bommai told the national leadership on the need to appoint an LoP at the earliest as it is difficult to take up issues and go forward with a leadership. Sources informed Nadda is said to have assured Bommai that a decision will be taken at the earliest. Bommai on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah with a similar plea. Shah, too, had assured Bommai of looking into the matter at the earliest.

BENGALURU: Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday discussed BJP organisational issues with the party national chief JP Nadda in New Delhi. On Tuesday, he discussed political developments in the state with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “Discussed many organisational issues with our party president JP Nadda in New Delhi,” the former CM tweeted. The meetings assumed significance as the party is yet to appoint a new state president and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. Sources said Bommai told the national leadership on the need to appoint an LoP at the earliest as it is difficult to take up issues and go forward with a leadership. Sources informed Nadda is said to have assured Bommai that a decision will be taken at the earliest. Bommai on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah with a similar plea. Shah, too, had assured Bommai of looking into the matter at the earliest.