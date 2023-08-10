Home States Karnataka

Chikkaballapur cops, jawans carry body of elderly person from hill for 4 km

Vehicles including an ambulance could not reach the place due to thick bushes and hilly terrain.

Police and Indian Army personnel carry an unidentified body on their shoulders near Chikballapur on Wednesday | Express

CHIKKABALLAPUR: Chikkaballapur police shifted the mortal remains of an elderly person from a hill of Avalakurki village of Chikballapur to general hospital. They are trying to identify the body now. When army personnel were exercising in the hill near Isha Foundation in Avalakurki village of Chikballapur, they noticed a body of an elderly man and alerted SP D L Nagesh who asked his men to reach the spot.

Vehicles including an ambulance could not reach the place due to thick bushes and hilly terrain. The police walked for nearly four km and found the body.Later, the police and the military personnel worked together and with the help of bamboo sticks, they shifted the body by carrying it on their shoulders for 4 km to reach the ambulance. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Nagesh said a case has been registered and efforts are on to identify the body.He also lauded the efforts of the police and Indian Army personnel for carrying the body.

