BBMP contractors seek Yediyurappa’s help to get bills cleared

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after meeting Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and former CM HD Kumaraswamy, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Contractors’ Association on Wednesday met former chief minister BS Yediyurappa at his Dollars Colony residence.

The meeting is significant as the contractors, who had earlier accused the BJP of taking 40 per cent commission in awarding contracts, met the tallest BJP leader from Karnataka, urging him to talk to the government on behalf of contractors, and get their bills cleared.

KT Manjunath, president of BBMP Contractors’ Association, said they were only trying to make the government understand the precarious situation contractors are facing due to a delay in payment from the Palike and government.

“Yesterday, we met the governor and former chief minister Kumaraswamy, and today we met former chief minister BS Yediyurappa. He said he would speak with the government and Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, and appeal to them to release payments for pending bills from the past 26 months,” said Manjunath.

Agitation to continue

He said they would continue their agitation of not taking up development work until their pending bills are cleared. He also clarified that the association has not made any allegations against DK Shivakumar on corruption.

“Some contractors are making comments individually, and this is not the view of the association. We don’t want to be involved in any controversy and our focus is only to get our bills cleared,” said Manjunath. The association said the BBMP commissioner was not clearing bills.

The issue gave Kumaraswamy an opportunity to take a dig at the Congress. He said the same people who are delaying clearing bills had alleged 40 per cent commission against the BJP government.

