Fake cop sexually exploits engineering student in Karnataka, makes her nude pictures viral; held

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A 22-year-old youth from Raichur has been arrested for allegedly sexually exploiting an engineering college student from Mangaluru and uploading her nude pictures on social media.

The accused Yamanura has been booked under IPC sections 354 (D), 376, 384, 506, 170 and IT Act section 67(I).

The accused Yamanura, in the guise of a police sub-inspector attached to Vamanjoor police station, befriended the 19-year-old victim on Instagram. Later, the duo met at Kadri temple and Thannibhavi beach in Mangaluru during which he took pictures of them. He started threatening her to make the pictures viral and took her to a lodge at Nelamangala near Bengaluru and later at Kinnigoli near Mangaluru where he sexually exploited her.

Later, the accused shared her nude pictures with her family members, friends and also made them viral on social media. He demanded Rs 1.50 lakh to delete the pictures after which the girl lodged a complaint with the Women Police Station on Tuesday. Acting swiftly, the police arrested the accused in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar Jain said the accused is a street play artiste and used the police uniform that he dons while performing to make the victim believe that he is a real cop. He had also taken the documents of one of the relatives of the victim with the promise of getting a job using his high contacts.

Stating that the incidents of befriending gullible girls on social media and then sexually exploiting them on the pretext of love is on the rise, the commissioner appealed to the girls and parents to be cautious about it.

