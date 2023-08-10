Home States Karnataka

'Fake' letter case: Cheluvarayaswamy meets Karnataka Governor, urges not fall prey to such petitions

In a memorandum, Cheluvarayaswamy said it was unfortunate that the “fake” letter was forwarded to the chief secretary with a covering letter signed by the under secretary in governor’s office.

Published: 10th August 2023

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ordered a CID probe into the “fake” letter case, Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and appealed to him not to fall prey to such petitions.

In a memorandum, Cheluvarayaswamy said it was unfortunate that the “fake” letter was forwarded to the chief secretary with a covering letter signed by the under secretary in governor’s office. In the covering letter, it was directed to look into the content of the “fake” letter. “After that letter, the whole episode has been used to tarnish my image and the state government,” he added.

In the memorandum, the minister stated that he had written to the chief minister seeking a thorough probe into the “fake” letter case by the Home Department. “It was found that officials of the Agriculture Department in Mandya did not send a letter to you, your excellency. Henceforth, if such an incident happens you should order a preliminary inquiry. If it is found to be genuine and backed by evidence, then the case should be considered fit for a thorough inquiry. Or else, the constitutional institutions will be misused by anti-social elements and vested interests,” he said.

Cheluvarayaswamy slammed former CM HD Kumaraswamy and said he is not able to digest the Congress party’s victory in seven assembly constituencies of Mandya district.“I am a Vokkaliga, so is Kumaraswamy. He served as chief minister twice. He should maintain some dignity while making allegations. We will get to know who is behind the fake letter as the state government has handed over the case to CID,” the minister said.

