Fire mishap in tug boat engine in Karnataka's Kadamba Naval Base

KARWAR: A fire mishap is said to have occurred in a tug boat at a dockyard in Kadamba Naval base in Uttara Kannada district.

The fire mishap which burnt down a #TagBoat in INS #KadambaNavalBase in #UttaraKannada on Friday damaging crores of rupees worth machineries.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon when a fire was seen in the engine of the boat used to bring bigger size boats to the dockyards. The fire spread fast to the diesel tank and other areas.

Viewing the intensity of the fire, the Navy had to call for the fire tenders from Karwar.

Accordingly, they rushed to the Naval dockyard and battled for hours to douse the fire.

Sources said that the fire is now under control, but damages worth crores have been incurred by the Navy due to this mishap. This is the first time firefighters from Karwar have assisted the Navy in preventing the spread of the fire.

