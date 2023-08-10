Home States Karnataka

Funds for constituencies later, LS polls priority: Karnataka CM to MLAs

Promises elected representatives that there will be no fund crunch for works like drinking water and major district roads.

Published: 10th August 2023 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot share a light moment at the inauguration of the centenary celebrations of the KAS Officers’ Assocation in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Nagaraja

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s series of meetings with ministers and party MLAs is helping the party iron out differences among leaders, especially with the Lok Sabha polls just eight months away.“The chief minister has been instructing ministers to work in coordination with us while taking certain decisions, including transfer of officers in our assembly constituencies, and to ensure the five guarantees reach the beneficiaries. He asked us to be patient until Lok Sabha polls, for the release of additional funds,” a senior Congress MLA who attended the meeting told The New Indian Express.  

He promised there will be no shortage of funds for works like drinking water supply and major district roads, which will be taken up on priority, the MLA said.According to informed sources, the chief minister also suggested that MLAs report to him directly if something goes wrong in their constituencies. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also advised them to set aside differences.On Wednesday, Siddaramaiah met district ministers and MLAs of Mandya, Kodagu, Hassan and Ramanagara, Danavagere, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar and Chikkaballapura districts.

Ajay Singh skips Gruha Jyothi launch

Former chief minister Dharam Singh’s son and three-time Jewargi MLA Dr Ajay Singh has been sulking as he was denied a cabinet berth. He did not take part in the launch of ‘Gruha Jyothi’ at Kalaburagi on August 5.In fact, he was abroad then, but on Tuesday attended a meeting of Kalaburagi leaders held by Siddaramaiah, with district minister Priyank Kharge.  But his absence at the launch of an ambitious government programme on his home turf has given rise to rumours that the Bharatiya Janata Party is zeroing in on him, said a leader who claimed that the saffron party has been attempting to snare the family for years, but Dharam Singh’s wife Prabhavathi has advised her children not to switch parties.  

Both Ajay and Priyank are three-time MLAs, and the latter has been minister thrice and now chairs the cabinet sub-committee on implementation of Article 371(J) for Kalyana Karnataka region. The government may consider Ajay to chair Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board, sources said.
His older brother Vijay Singh lost from Basavakalyan on a Congress ticket, and brother-in-law lost from Bidar South as a rebel candidate, which irked the high command, a leader said. If the rift between the Kharge and Singh families prevails, it may prove a hurdle for the Congress in Kalaburagi Lok Sabha constituency. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah 2024 Lok Sabha polls
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp