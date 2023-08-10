Karnataka constitutes ‘Skill Advisory Committee’ on emerging tech

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has constituted a ‘Skill Advisory Committee on Emerging Technologies’ under the chairmanship of IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge. The 29-member committee aims in contributing to increase employability of graduates, larger and focused talent pool for companies as per their requirement. The committee will submit its first report within three months. The committee is mandated to be in effect for next three years.

The committee’s key responsibilities includes identification of skilling requirement and industry collaboration in emerging technologies while contributing a policy advocacy and action-oriented recommendations to the State Government in emerging technologies.

Priyank said that in a first-of-its-kind approach, the Department of IT/BT has formed the committee in parternship with industry leaders, academic professionals and training institutions to make Karnataka ‘Future ready’ in emerging tech. Through this, the department aims to engage with all the stakeholders in order to bridge the growing skill gaps between industry requirement and Karnataka’s tech talent pool.

It also aims to provide a collaborative framework for government, industry and academia to design, plan and implement market-oriented skill development programmes to ready the state’s workforce for industry dynamics in emerging tech like generative AI, Metaverse, flexible batteries, sustainable computing, flexible neutral electronics, sustainable aviation fuel and wearable sensors.

Committee will also prepare reports on actionable strategy, including industry trends, job market dynamics, skill gaps and other areas for stakeholders in emerging tech. Committee also includes Skill Development Minister as co-chairperson, members include Additional Chief Secretary from IT/BT, Principal Secretaries from Higher Education and Skill Development departments along with Commissioner from Commerce and Industry Department, MD from Karnataka Skill Development Corporation and industry representatives from TCS, SAP, IBM, Schneider Electric, Quest Global, Wipro and representatives from various engineering colleges.

