Karnataka governor visits freedom fighters, honours them

As part of the 81st anniversary of the historic Quit India Movement and the 77th Independence Day Mahotsav Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot visited residences of five freedom fighters.

Published: 10th August 2023 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot honours freedom fighter Shankutala in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Wednesday visited residences of five freedom fighters and honoured them, as part of the 81st anniversary of the historic Quit India Movement and the 77th Independence Day Mahotsav on Wednesday.

Gehlot visited Sri Sai Old Age Home, where he met Shankutala, a distinguished freedom fighter, and paid his respects to her invaluable contributions to the country’s struggle for Independence. Later, the Governor proceeded to the residence of another freedom fighter, SVT Guptha, in Nanjappa Layout, Yelechenahalli and presented a commemorative memento.

Further, honouring the valorous contributions of our unsung heroes, the Governor visited Sankaranarayan Rao, a freedom fighter, at his the residence in Banashankari 3rd Stage.Expressing his sentiments, the Governor affirmed, “It is incumbent upon us to pay homage to those who fervently participated in the nation’s struggle for freedom, bestowing upon us the precious gift of liberty.”

Essence of freedom

Gehlot visited the home of Nagabhushan Rao in Malleswaram. “Our noble duty encompasses not only reverence, but also service to our freedom fighters and their families. Their selfless dedication and sacrifices remain instrumental in our appreciation of the priceless essence of freedom,” he stated.
The Governor’s journey concluded with a visit to KC Narayanappa in Vinayaka layout, Boopasandra, where he once again offered tokens of respect and shared moments of camaraderie.

