Karnataka State Bar Council drops DKS from conference invite 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Bar Council has dropped the name of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar from the list of chief guests in the revised invitation of the State Level Advocates’ Conference to be held on August 12 and 13 in Mysuru.

Citing protocol, former minister Suresh Kumar had recently questioned the decision to invite Shivakumar. In a post on Facebook, Suresh Kumar questioned how can judges of the Supreme Court and High Court share the dais with Shivakumar against whom criminal cases are pending for adjudication before both the courts. He had even posted a copy of the invitation.

“My question is, can DK Shivakumar participate in this programme as per the protocol of the judiciary?” “When I was Law Minister earlier, I had to participate in the inauguration of the new court building at Holalkere taluk of Chitradurga District with the then Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court. I reminisced about an incident of being enquired about whether there was any criminal case pending against all guests (Including myself as a Law Minister) who were sharing the dais with the Chief Justice. Of course, it is a different matter that no case was pending against me,” he had said, adding that KSBC has to clarify on the matter.

Not upset: Shivakumar

DyCM DK Shivakumar said he is not upset with the Karnataka Bar Council dropping his name from the revised invitation for the state-level advocates’ conference in Mysuru. Shivakumar said former minister Suresh Kumar had not said anything when BS Yediyurappa, who was facing cases, was attending such events.

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Bar Council has dropped the name of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar from the list of chief guests in the revised invitation of the State Level Advocates’ Conference to be held on August 12 and 13 in Mysuru. Citing protocol, former minister Suresh Kumar had recently questioned the decision to invite Shivakumar. In a post on Facebook, Suresh Kumar questioned how can judges of the Supreme Court and High Court share the dais with Shivakumar against whom criminal cases are pending for adjudication before both the courts. He had even posted a copy of the invitation. “My question is, can DK Shivakumar participate in this programme as per the protocol of the judiciary?” “When I was Law Minister earlier, I had to participate in the inauguration of the new court building at Holalkere taluk of Chitradurga District with the then Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court. I reminisced about an incident of being enquired about whether there was any criminal case pending against all guests (Including myself as a Law Minister) who were sharing the dais with the Chief Justice. Of course, it is a different matter that no case was pending against me,” he had said, adding that KSBC has to clarify on the matter. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Not upset: Shivakumar DyCM DK Shivakumar said he is not upset with the Karnataka Bar Council dropping his name from the revised invitation for the state-level advocates’ conference in Mysuru. Shivakumar said former minister Suresh Kumar had not said anything when BS Yediyurappa, who was facing cases, was attending such events.