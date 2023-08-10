Karnataka State RTC to probe traffic violations by drivers on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway

Aknisree Karthik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After multiple instances being reported of buses from the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) heading in the wrong direction, and taking dangerous U-turns on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Access-Controlled Highway, the bus corporation has taken these violations seriously and will be ordering an inquiry into them.

The highway was officially opened for traffic in March by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with toll collection commencing thereafter. To avoid toll, KSRTC buses have been seen driving in the wrong direction, and the bus corporation issued a circular directing them not to flout traffic rules. Despite this, drivers continue to drive incorrectly. A range of violations by KSRTC bus drivers have been captured on video, with some of the clips going viral. Accordingly, the KSRTC will be ordering an inquiry.

When TNIE contacted KSRTC MD Anbu Kumar, he said, “We have seen some videos on social media. We have already issued a circular directing drivers to strictly follow traffic rules. We have also paid up all the pending traffic fines on KSRTC buses. However, the violations on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Access-Controlled Highway continue.”

In March, wrong-lane driving by a KSRTC bus caused a death on the highway. In one of the latest videos, a KSRTC bus is seen taking a reckless U-turn near Bidadi, while another driver drove a bus for around

2 km on the wrong lane near the Kaniminke toll plaza.

“We will order an inquiry to know why the drivers are breaking the law. Is there any reason for them to come in the one-way direction? Are they doing this to avoid the toll or time? Based on the result of the inquiry report, we will take suitable action so that these kinds of violations do not get repeated,” Kumar said.

