Home States Karnataka

Karnataka to draw up policy for tribal relocation

A senior forest official explained that a policy report was being prepared to set priorities and define criteria.

Published: 10th August 2023 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka MLA Eshwar Khandre

Karnataka MLA Eshwar Khandre ( Photo | EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To address the rising cases of man-animal conflict, secure forest areas, and ensure the safety and welfare of tribals, the Karnataka forest department will come up with a separate policy on tribal relocation and rehabilitation. Forest officials held a meeting with their counterparts in the finance department a couple of days ago, to discuss and initiate the survey of forest land, status of encroachments and areas under human habitation.

Forests, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar Khandre told The New Indian Express the survey was to start much earlier, but was delayed because of a staff crunch. Asked about the government’s stand on tribal rehabilitation, when it is keen to hand over forest land, including deemed forests, to the revenue department, Khandre said the state government wanted to address the issue of man-animal conflict, and tribal relocation was one of the steps in this direction. He asserted they will be moved out, and work in this direction has started.

A senior forest official explained that a policy report was being prepared to set priorities and define criteria. It will define the lands to be acquired, what the government needs and what the people are keen to surrender. Priority in tribal land acquisition and relocation will be on wildlife areas, and then move to reserve forests and fringes.

Experts and conservationists say the government should immediately take up the exercise, citing rising incidents of human and wildlife death. They point out that while it’s happening at a slow pace in Kali Tiger Reserve, it has come to a halt in Nagarahole, and forests like MM Hills and Kudremukh, and instead, the government is keen on opening up forests for development works.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka forest department Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar Khandre
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp