No funds: Anganwadi teachers in Karnataka's Ballari district pledge gold to pay rent

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: To pay the rent of an anganwadi building, teachers have pledged their gold and furniture in Ballari district as the funds have not been released. Netravati (name changed), an anganwadi teacher from Ballari, said,

“The building owners have been forcing us to vacate the anganwadi as for many months rents are pending. Most of the Anganwadi usually pay Rs 4,000 rent besides the power bill. Hence I had to pledge my gold to get Rs 20,000 and pay the rent. On many occasions, we have been forced to pay the rent from our salaries as government has not released the funds for anganwadis,” she said.

Another Anganwadi teacher from Bisarahalli in Ballari said higher officials have asked them to shift to another building if the rents are pending. “But how can we get government properties? The administration must ensure new buildings nearby or the rent amount has to be paid,” she said.

Satya Babu J, anganwadi teachers union leader from Ballari, said that the government has been informed about the problems of the teachers. “We have written letters to the district administration to which they said there are no funds. We will launch a protest against the authorities if no decision is taken regarding this issue soon,” he said.

Most of the 1,358 anganwadis in the district function in private buildings. Administration officials have pointed out that the state government has not yet cleared the bills. Teachers are struggling to pay the rent from their own pockets as it is draining them financially.

