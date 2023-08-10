Home States Karnataka

Soon, Hampi monuments may get wooden barricades

Monuments like Edaru Basavanna, Ugra Narasimha structure and a few others are likely to get wooden barricade protection.

Wooden barricades were installed around the Stone Chariot near the Vijay Vittala temple in Hampi | Shivashankar Banagar

By Kiran Balannanavar
HOSAPETE: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority (HWHAMA) are jointly planning to extend the wooden barricades to other prominent monuments in Hampi soon to avoid visitors touching the monuments.

The administration had installed wooden barricades to guard the monument’s stone chariot in Vijaya Vittala temple complex in Hampi. The barricades were upgraded during the recently held G20 Summit Cultural Working Group and Sherpas Meet in Hampi.

Monuments like Edaru Basavanna, Ugra Narasimha structure and a few others are likely to get wooden barricade protection. More tourists are flocking to Hampi after the G20 Summit. Official record shows that around 3,000 tourist footfalls daily have been recorded in Hampi.

HWHAMA officials said there are plans to extend the barricade protection to other monuments in Hampi as well. “Two years ago we had installed the wooden barricade for the stone chariot as many used to sit on the chariot for posing. Similar arrangements will be made for other monuments which might be damaged because of few unruly tourists,” said an official.

He said there are also suggestions to install iron barricades instead of wood at Ugra Narasimha temple which has the largest statue of Hampi. “People try to sit on the barricade in front of the giant statue. Every time tourists used to cross the line, guards have to stop them. Most of the prominent monuments of Hampi are under CCTV coverage and the live feed is monitored,” the official added.

