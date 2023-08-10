Work towards BJP-free India: DKS to Congress workers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday has called upon Congress workers to work towards a mission to free the country from the BJP. Shivakumar, also the KPCC president, was speaking at a function organised to mark ‘Quit India’ movement at the Congress office here.He claimed that the launch of I.N.D.I.A with 26 Opposition parties against BJP in Bengaluru has given confidence to the entire country to fight against the saffron party.

“We fought against British rule then and now have to fight to get rid of the communalist and dictatorial government at the Centre. BJP wants to free India of Congress. But all of you should get ready for a BJP-free India,” he told the Congress workers. After the I.N.D.I.A meeting in Bengaluru, top leaders of other states want to emulate the ‘Karnataka model’ — which is to keep aside all grudges and personal prestige and keep their respective party’s interest as paramount — in their states, he said.

Taking a dig at JDS leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy for alleging that he had practised witchcraft to win more seats for the Congress in the May 10 Assembly polls, Shivakumar said, “A leader has said that I have done witchcraft... but it was not the factor that helped us win 135 seats. Our campaigns — Prajadwani Yatra — that we launched from Belagavi helped us.”

He instructed Congress functionaries to observe the birth anniversary of former PM Rajiv Gandhi on August 20 with the beneficiaries of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. Since the BJP and JDS workers are also benefitting from the guarantees, they should also be convinced to vote for the Congress in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls by winning their hearts, he suggested.

‘Nominations only for committed workers’

Shivakumar informed that those who have worked for the Congress in the run-up to the May 10 Assembly polls with commitment will be nominated to the boards and corporations.

