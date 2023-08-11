Home States Karnataka

BJP to turn the tables on Congress

Addressing the press, he said Amit Shah’s that Karnataka will become an ATM of the Congress has come true.

Published: 11th August 2023 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The BJP, which was bogged down by the Congress over corruption as one of the major issues in the May 10 assembly polls, is set to launch a struggle to pay the Grand Old Party in the same coin for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. 

Raising allegations of BBMP contractors that DyCM D K Shivakumar had asked for 15 per cent commission, the BJP asked party leader Rahul Gandhi to intervene. Former CM Basavaraj Bommai, who called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda in New Delhi, said the BJP was going all out against the Congress government. 

“We discussed preparations for the Lok Sabha elections, governance by the Congress, people’s opinion on it, and our future struggle to highlight the government’s failures,” he told reporters after meeting a delegation of BBMP Contractors’ Association office-bearers, at his residence in RT Nagar in Bengaluru.
The Congress high command had declared zero-tolerance against corruption, but the contractors have tweeted to Rahul Gandhi, alleging the government is charging 65 per cent commission, he pointed out.

Meanwhile, former minister R Ashoka made a scathing attack on the government by posing questions, and asked if the government was collecting funds for the Lok Sabha elections. Addressing the press, he said Amit Shah’s that Karnataka will become an ATM of the Congress has come true.

“When Basavaraj Bommai was CM, he was slandered by the PayCM propaganda. Now has it become Pay Congress? Pay CM, Pay DCM? Shivakumar has spoken about the poor standard of work in BBMP but there are yardsticks and standards to gauge work,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congress BJP 2024 Lok Sabha polls
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp