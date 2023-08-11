BJP to turn the tables on Congress

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP, which was bogged down by the Congress over corruption as one of the major issues in the May 10 assembly polls, is set to launch a struggle to pay the Grand Old Party in the same coin for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Raising allegations of BBMP contractors that DyCM D K Shivakumar had asked for 15 per cent commission, the BJP asked party leader Rahul Gandhi to intervene. Former CM Basavaraj Bommai, who called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda in New Delhi, said the BJP was going all out against the Congress government.

“We discussed preparations for the Lok Sabha elections, governance by the Congress, people’s opinion on it, and our future struggle to highlight the government’s failures,” he told reporters after meeting a delegation of BBMP Contractors’ Association office-bearers, at his residence in RT Nagar in Bengaluru.

The Congress high command had declared zero-tolerance against corruption, but the contractors have tweeted to Rahul Gandhi, alleging the government is charging 65 per cent commission, he pointed out.

Meanwhile, former minister R Ashoka made a scathing attack on the government by posing questions, and asked if the government was collecting funds for the Lok Sabha elections. Addressing the press, he said Amit Shah’s that Karnataka will become an ATM of the Congress has come true.

“When Basavaraj Bommai was CM, he was slandered by the PayCM propaganda. Now has it become Pay Congress? Pay CM, Pay DCM? Shivakumar has spoken about the poor standard of work in BBMP but there are yardsticks and standards to gauge work,” he said.

BENGALURU: The BJP, which was bogged down by the Congress over corruption as one of the major issues in the May 10 assembly polls, is set to launch a struggle to pay the Grand Old Party in the same coin for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Raising allegations of BBMP contractors that DyCM D K Shivakumar had asked for 15 per cent commission, the BJP asked party leader Rahul Gandhi to intervene. Former CM Basavaraj Bommai, who called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda in New Delhi, said the BJP was going all out against the Congress government. “We discussed preparations for the Lok Sabha elections, governance by the Congress, people’s opinion on it, and our future struggle to highlight the government’s failures,” he told reporters after meeting a delegation of BBMP Contractors’ Association office-bearers, at his residence in RT Nagar in Bengaluru. The Congress high command had declared zero-tolerance against corruption, but the contractors have tweeted to Rahul Gandhi, alleging the government is charging 65 per cent commission, he pointed out.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, former minister R Ashoka made a scathing attack on the government by posing questions, and asked if the government was collecting funds for the Lok Sabha elections. Addressing the press, he said Amit Shah’s that Karnataka will become an ATM of the Congress has come true. “When Basavaraj Bommai was CM, he was slandered by the PayCM propaganda. Now has it become Pay Congress? Pay CM, Pay DCM? Shivakumar has spoken about the poor standard of work in BBMP but there are yardsticks and standards to gauge work,” he said.