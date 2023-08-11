Home States Karnataka

‘DK Shivakumar promised to release funds, has not asked us for money,’ says BBMP

The bills are pending from April 2021 to June 2023.

Published: 11th August 2023 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)

FILE - Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Small and medium contractors of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) held a meeting on Thursday and said the government has assured them that pending bills for the past 28 months will be released shortly.

The contractors, who execute ward-level works of Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore, said they met Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on August 7 and gave a representation, and he has assured that funds will be released at the earliest.

Association president Nagendra also clarified that members met Shivakumar at least six times in the past two months, and the DyCM has never asked for any commission or cut to release payment. The association president also stated that so far, they have carried out 4,440 ward-level civil works worth Rs 2,593 crore.

The bills are pending from April 2021 to June 2023. The association contended that allegations against Shivakumar in the media, including social media platforms, are far from the truth. “People making these allegations are doing it for personal reasons. We condemn such baseless allegations,” association members said in unison. The association blamed non-cooperation from the Palike chief commissioner and special commissioner of the BBMP finance department.

“We held a discussion with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and he promised to hold a discussion with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and get the pending bills released at the earliest,” stressed Nagendra. The association also made it clear that they have not called for any strike and would continue executing ward-level works at the same time, and keep appealing to the government to clear the bills at the earliest.

