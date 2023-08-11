Home States Karnataka

Jewargi MLA Ajay Singh appointed as Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board chief

Speaking to TNIE, Ajay Singh said he is a disciplined soldier of the Congress and would abide by its decision.

KALABURAGI: The State Government has appointed Jewargi Congress MLA Dr Ajay Singh as the president of the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) for a period of one year. According to a notification issued by the director and ex-officio deputy director of Planning, Programme Coordination and Statistics Department D Chandrasekharaiah in Bengaluru, the government has nominated 11 public representatives of KKRDB for a period of one year on a rotation basis.

Rajya Sabha member Syed Nasir Hussain, MLC Aravind Arali Yalakanur from Bidar district, MLC Tippannappa Kamaknoor from Kalaburagi district, Aland MLA BR Patil, Yadgir MLA Raja Venkatappa Naik,  Sindhanur MLA Hampanagouda Badarli, Yelburga MLA Basavaraj Rayareddy, Sandur MLA Raghavendra Itnal and Vijayanagar MLA HR Gaviyappa a have been nominated as the members of KKRDB.

By nominating Ajay Singh, a three-time MLA, the Congress has pacified him to some extent as he was aspiring to become a minister. 

Speaking to TNIE, Ajay Singh said he is a disciplined soldier of the Congress and would abide by its decision. He would assume charge in a few days and work for the betterment of Kalyana Karnataka. Minister for Planning and Statistics MC Sudhakar met Ajay Singh at the latter’s residence immediately after issuing the notification on Thursday evening and held discussions for over 1 hour, sources said.  

