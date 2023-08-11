Home States Karnataka

‘PayCS’ posters target Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy in Mandya

As BJP workers continued to paste the posters on the highway, the police  arrested activist Shivakumar, Manjunath, Aradhya, and others even  removed the posters. 

Published: 11th August 2023 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

N Chaluvarayaswamy

Karnataka Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: With the Congress’ ‘PayCM’ campaign against the Bommai government paying rich dividends for the Grand Old Party in the May 10 Assembly elections, the BJP has now followed suit by launching ‘PayCS’ campaign targeting Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy over alleged corruption. The posters of ‘PayCS’ with a QR code giving details of the alleged bribe needed for transfers have emerged in public places in Mandya. 

As BJP workers continued to paste the posters on the highway, the police arrested activist Shivakumar, Manjunath, Aradhya, and others even removed the posters. 

The campaign comes in the wake of Chaluvarayaswamy facing corruption charges after seven assistant directors of the agriculture department in Mandya allegedly wrote to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot alleging that the minister demanded a bribe through the joint director. The Governor forwarded it to Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, asking her to take appropriate action. The State Government has ordered for a CID probe. 

Meanwhile, the police interrogated the Joint Director, Deputy Director, and Assistant Directors in the Agriculture office for more than 4 hours to know with whom they are in touch with, who might have influenced them to write the letter to the governor,  and who is behind it. The police, who seized their mobile phones, are also looking into the chats and WhatsApp messages.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PayCS Mandya N Chaluvarayaswamy
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp