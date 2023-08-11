Home States Karnataka

Retired Indian Forest Service officers write on misuse of forest land

Retd IFS officer BK Singh said this is the first time retired officers have penned a letter to the government.

Published: 11th August 2023 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

forest, forest land

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A group of 63 retired Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers from different states on Thursday wrote a letter to the Prime Minister, Union ministers and secretaries of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MTA), expressing their concern over the increasing misuse of the Forest Rights Act (FRA) 2006. 

They pointed out that in the recent past, some states have granted title/ patta over lakhs of acres of forest land by misusing loopholes in the rules, and ambiguous guidelines issued by the MTA. The retired officers said as per the FRA, claimants who were in possession of forest land as on December 13, 2005, are eligible for a grant of title over forest land.

Some states have given titles to forest encroachers who occupied forest land after the cut-off date, primarily on an oral statement of village elders and did not consider impartial and scientific evidence of satellite imageries showing the status of forest occupation prior to and after 2005. 

Retd IFS officer BK Singh said this is the first time retired officers have penned a letter to the government. This is because there is gross misuse of land and rights. Cases of encroachment are being reported on a regular basis, in violation of the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, and Indian Forest Act, 1927. 
The letter stated that ineligible communities have been granted rights without specifying the extent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Forest Service MoEFCC Ministry of Tribal Affairs Forest Rights Act
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp