Tiptur astrologer from Karnataka predicts woman PM in 2024

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: A young astrologer from Karnataka, who claimed to have predicted the victory of the Congress party in the May 10 Assembly elections, has predicted that a woman will become the country’s prime minister after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a section of the media a few days ago, Dr Yashwant ‘G uruji’, the dharmadhikari of Shani temple at Nonavinakere in Tiptur taluk, predicted that no party will get an absolute majority in the 2024 LS elections.

“The fractured mandate will result in an alliance government at the Centre with a woman PM,” he predicted.

He claimed that his prediction was based on the change in the stars’ position. There will be a change in leadership in India after the Maha Shivaratri festival in February 2024. “If elections are held before the festival, Modi will become PM again,” he said.

Asked about who among WB CM Mamata Banerji, former AICC president Sonia Gandhi, and her daughter and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will become PM, he maintained that he will predict that after February. Since the prediction has come as music to the ears of Congress, the sympathisers of the party shared the video of Dr Yashwant on social media, which has gone viral.

