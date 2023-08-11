Home States Karnataka

Tiptur astrologer from Karnataka predicts woman PM in 2024

He claimed that his prediction was based on the change in stars’ position.

Published: 11th August 2023 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Earth, Astrology

Representational image

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU:  A young astrologer from Karnataka, who claimed to have predicted the victory of the Congress party in the May 10 Assembly elections, has predicted that a woman will become the country’s prime minister after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. 

Addressing a section of the media a few days ago, Dr Yashwant ‘G uruji’, the dharmadhikari of Shani temple at Nonavinakere in Tiptur taluk, predicted that no party will get an absolute majority in the 2024 LS elections.

“The fractured mandate will result in an alliance government at the Centre with a woman PM,” he predicted.

He claimed that his prediction was based on the change in the stars’ position. There will be a change in leadership in India after the Maha Shivaratri festival in February 2024. “If elections are held before the festival, Modi will become PM again,” he said. 

Asked about who among WB CM Mamata Banerji, former AICC president Sonia Gandhi, and her daughter and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will become PM, he maintained that he will predict that after February. Since the prediction has come as music to the ears of Congress, the sympathisers of the party shared the video of Dr Yashwant on social media, which has gone viral.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka astrologer 2024 Lok Sabha elections woman PM
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp