Bitcoin scam: FIR filed against CCB officers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major twist to the investigation of the multi-crore Bitcoin scam, a fresh FIR has been registered against CCB officers who investigated the case earlier.

The FIR was registered following a complaint by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is now probing the case after forensic tests revealed that the seized digital devices have been tampered with. The FIR was registered against unnamed police officers at Cottonpet police station on August 9 based on a complaint by DySP K Ravishankar, the investigation officer of the case.

According to his complaint, new files were created in five digital devices, two pen drives, two Apple MacBooks and a hard disc, belonging to the accused, after they were seized and kept in police custody.

In his complaint, the DySP stated that the police had seized the digital devices from the accused in connection with the case registered at Kempegowda Nagar police station in 2020.

The case was being handled by Bengaluru CCB sleuths. The devices were seized after the government transferred the case to SIT. The devices were sent for forensic tests which revealed the creation of new files in some of them.

‘Officers entered into criminal conspiracy’



According to the complaint, the police seized two pen drives on November 9, 2020. They were subjected to mirror imaging on November 11 and it was found that additional files were created in them. A hard disc and an Apple Macbook were seized on Nov 17 and the tests revealed additional files were created between November 18 and 21. Similarly, additional files were created in another MacBook between Nov 20 and 21 while the device was seized on Nov 19.

“Prima facie, the offence appears to be committed between November 9 and December 16 in 2020 at the CCB office and other places. The investigating officers of CCB and other police officers, apparently, entered into a criminal conspiracy and created additional files, which were not there in the digital devices when they were seized, with an intent to destroy evidence and tampered with the evidence,” the complaint stated.

The Cottonpet police registered the FIR under Section 204 (destruction of document or electronic record to prevent its production as evidence), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) and 426 (mischief) of the IPC.

BENGALURU: In a major twist to the investigation of the multi-crore Bitcoin scam, a fresh FIR has been registered against CCB officers who investigated the case earlier. The FIR was registered following a complaint by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is now probing the case after forensic tests revealed that the seized digital devices have been tampered with. The FIR was registered against unnamed police officers at Cottonpet police station on August 9 based on a complaint by DySP K Ravishankar, the investigation officer of the case. According to his complaint, new files were created in five digital devices, two pen drives, two Apple MacBooks and a hard disc, belonging to the accused, after they were seized and kept in police custody. In his complaint, the DySP stated that the police had seized the digital devices from the accused in connection with the case registered at Kempegowda Nagar police station in 2020. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The case was being handled by Bengaluru CCB sleuths. The devices were seized after the government transferred the case to SIT. The devices were sent for forensic tests which revealed the creation of new files in some of them. ‘Officers entered into criminal conspiracy’ According to the complaint, the police seized two pen drives on November 9, 2020. They were subjected to mirror imaging on November 11 and it was found that additional files were created in them. A hard disc and an Apple Macbook were seized on Nov 17 and the tests revealed additional files were created between November 18 and 21. Similarly, additional files were created in another MacBook between Nov 20 and 21 while the device was seized on Nov 19. “Prima facie, the offence appears to be committed between November 9 and December 16 in 2020 at the CCB office and other places. The investigating officers of CCB and other police officers, apparently, entered into a criminal conspiracy and created additional files, which were not there in the digital devices when they were seized, with an intent to destroy evidence and tampered with the evidence,” the complaint stated. The Cottonpet police registered the FIR under Section 204 (destruction of document or electronic record to prevent its production as evidence), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) and 426 (mischief) of the IPC.