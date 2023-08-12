BJP targeting us as it fears losing 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Amid the corruption charges levelled against the State Government by a section of contractors, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday hit out at the BJP for targeting his government unnecessarily. The CM said the saffron party was levelling baseless allegations against the government as it feared losing the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Siddaramaiah said that the BJP had no issues to raise and hence was levelling false allegations against the State Government and the ministers. “They are targeting us without any proof after the success of our guarantees,” he added.

He said the president of the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association D Kempanna had not made any allegations against Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and Agriculture Minister Chaluvarayaswamy. “These are the plans of the BJP. They were in power for three years but could not pay the contractors. What moral right do they have now to fight by joining hands with the same contractors?” he said.

He recalled that the government has formed four teams to probe BBMP works implemented during the previous BJP regime. The CM said that the government has also ordered an investigation led by retired judge Justice B Veerappa into the alleged 40 per cent scam of the BJP government. “It is not reasonable to release the outstanding bill money before the investigations are complete. The government will not allow injustice to any contractor who has done the work in a fair manner,” he said.

He said the state’s financial situation was a mess during the previous BJP rule. “They (BJP) are the reason for corruption, inflation and communal politics. Now, they are scared as the Congress returned to power in Karnataka by winning 135 seats. We will win at least 20 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2024. People are happy with our guarantee schemes... these schemes have disturbed the JDS and BJP,” he said, adding that the Gruha Lakshmi scheme will be launched in Belagavi on August 27 and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been invited for the launch.

On the guarantees, the CM said it would result in an increase in financial activities, and the GDP will also get a boost. The Yuvanidhi scheme would be implemented in December, he added.

Siddaramaiah: Will decide on rebrope into Santosh suicide after discussion with cops

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said here on Friday that he will decide on ordering a reinvestigation by the CID into the suicide of Santosh Patil, as demanded by the late contractor’s wife and mother, after discussing it with the police and legal department. Patil’s mother Parvathi and wife Jayashri met Siddaramaiah on his arrival at the Sambra Airport and said they wanted a reprobe to get justice.

Jayashri, with tears in her eyes, told the chief minister, “I lost my husband and we have also not received pending bills for the work he carried out. They promised me a job, but too was not done. In such a situation, how do I survive with a small child?” Parvathi said, “My son could have been saved and he would be alive today if one signature was made to clear his pending bills. (BJP leader) KS Eshwarappa would be a blessed person if he had saved my son. Instead, Eshwarappa celebrated after the police department gave a ‘B report’, clearing his name in the case. Would he eat sweets, if someone had died in his family?”

