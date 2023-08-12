Contractors’ bills will be cleared after probe: Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hitting back at BJP, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that it would be unfair on the part of his government to clear the bills of contractors when a committee headed by retired judge Justice B Veerappa is conducting an inquiry into work on projects implemented by the previous BJP government.

Without the completion of the investigation, it is not fair to release funds towards the clearance of bills. Money was released for many incomplete works by the BJP government, he said. Siddaramaiah said contractors need not worry about the payment for works completed by them. “We are not for any commission money, but against those who took a commission. There is no question of sparing anyone,” he said.

In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah stated that the government will not stop the inquiry. “Our government is after those who are involved in corruption,” he added.

Siddaramaiah said during the campaign for May 10 Assembly elections, the Congress party had promised to unearth all scams that took place during the BJP rule. “Voters of Karnataka trusted us and voted us to power. It’s time to keep our promise. Hence, we have ordered an inquiry into the 40 per cent commission allegation,” he said.

The CM said that during the BJP rule, bills of contractors were cleared for incomplete development works. The committee will probe all scams. Contractors who have completed the works awarded to them need not worry. The government will not spare those who have not completed the works given to them but have received payments for the same, he added.

Referring to former deputy chief minister R Ashoka’s allegation that the Congress government is seeking a 15 per cent commission, Siddaramaiah termed it far from the truth. He, however, said that he is happy that Ashoka has reduced the commission percentage from 40 to 15. This shows that Ashoka admits that Congress governance is better than his party’s rule.

Told officials to clear certain bills after scrutiny, says Siddaramaiah

The CM said former CM Basavaraj Bommai has sought Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s intervention in clearing the bills of contractors. Only the PM has the power to direct the State Government on such matters. “If Bommai is asking Rahul Gandhi to do this, then he (Bommai) is conceding that the PM is inefficient,” he said sarcastically.

Siddaramaiah said all contractors, including members of the BBMP Contractors’ Association, have discussed their grievances with him. “We have instructed the officials to clear certain bills after a thorough scrutiny.”

Government given August 31 deadline to release dues

The Karnataka State Contractors’ Association has set the Congress government a deadline of August 31 to release Rs 25,000 crore in dues to contractors. Association president D Kempanna said sought an appointment with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Dy CM D K Shivakumar to discuss the issue. He added that they will submit evidential documents in 12 booklets to the single-man panel.

BENGALURU: Hitting back at BJP, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that it would be unfair on the part of his government to clear the bills of contractors when a committee headed by retired judge Justice B Veerappa is conducting an inquiry into work on projects implemented by the previous BJP government. Without the completion of the investigation, it is not fair to release funds towards the clearance of bills. Money was released for many incomplete works by the BJP government, he said. Siddaramaiah said contractors need not worry about the payment for works completed by them. “We are not for any commission money, but against those who took a commission. There is no question of sparing anyone,” he said. In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah stated that the government will not stop the inquiry. “Our government is after those who are involved in corruption,” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Siddaramaiah said during the campaign for May 10 Assembly elections, the Congress party had promised to unearth all scams that took place during the BJP rule. “Voters of Karnataka trusted us and voted us to power. It’s time to keep our promise. Hence, we have ordered an inquiry into the 40 per cent commission allegation,” he said. The CM said that during the BJP rule, bills of contractors were cleared for incomplete development works. The committee will probe all scams. Contractors who have completed the works awarded to them need not worry. The government will not spare those who have not completed the works given to them but have received payments for the same, he added. Referring to former deputy chief minister R Ashoka’s allegation that the Congress government is seeking a 15 per cent commission, Siddaramaiah termed it far from the truth. He, however, said that he is happy that Ashoka has reduced the commission percentage from 40 to 15. This shows that Ashoka admits that Congress governance is better than his party’s rule. Told officials to clear certain bills after scrutiny, says Siddaramaiah The CM said former CM Basavaraj Bommai has sought Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s intervention in clearing the bills of contractors. Only the PM has the power to direct the State Government on such matters. “If Bommai is asking Rahul Gandhi to do this, then he (Bommai) is conceding that the PM is inefficient,” he said sarcastically. Siddaramaiah said all contractors, including members of the BBMP Contractors’ Association, have discussed their grievances with him. “We have instructed the officials to clear certain bills after a thorough scrutiny.” Government given August 31 deadline to release dues The Karnataka State Contractors’ Association has set the Congress government a deadline of August 31 to release Rs 25,000 crore in dues to contractors. Association president D Kempanna said sought an appointment with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Dy CM D K Shivakumar to discuss the issue. He added that they will submit evidential documents in 12 booklets to the single-man panel.