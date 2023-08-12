Home States Karnataka

Contractors set Karnataka government August 31 deadline to release Rs 25,000 crore dues

Karnataka State Contractors’ Association president D Kempanna said that none of the contractors had complained about the commission in the new government.

Published: 12th August 2023 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2023 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka State Contractors’ Association chief D Kempanna addresses the media on Friday. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka State Contractors’ Association president D Kempanna, who had said he was committed to fighting the ‘40 per cent commission’ for tenders of the previous BJP government, has set the Congress government a deadline of August 31 to release Rs 25,000 crore in dues to contractors.

“We have sought an appointment with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, and if our issue is not settled, we will call a meeting of the association to take a decision,” he stated.

Addressing a press conference with office-bearers here on Friday, he said they will submit evidential documents in 12 booklets to the single-man panel headed by a retired judge. On the allegation that Shivakumar had demanded a 15 per cent commission to release dues to BBMP contractors, Kempanna said, “Not a single case has come to the association, and we are in no way concerned as a split group has made the allegation. Let them provide evidence, we will back them or move court.”

He claimed that none of the contractors had complained about the commission in the new government, and the question does not arise as no new work orders were issued.  

He rued that despite meeting the CM, DyCM, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi and RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge and issuing two petitions, on June 28 and July 30, no action was taken. “CM expressed his helplessness, as there was pressure on him since the government is new, and dues for two or three years are huge. But a small amount was released,” he said.   

'Bommai a liar, Karjol involved'

Kempanna accused former CM Basavaraj Bommai of lying that he had maintained seniority in releasing dues of contractors. “I have all documents, he has only ensured the release of funds to certain contractors. Bommai should not lie. He did not give us a proper audience when he was CM. If he was committed, he would have settled our problems, but is talking about them now,” he alleged. Kempanna also alleged that former minister Govind Karjol and Karnataka Neeravari Nigama Limited managing director Mallkarjuna B Gunge were involved in corruption in the irrigation department. “I am writing to DyCM Shivakumar to conduct a probe into it,” he said.

Contractor to withdraw charges against DKS

Kempanna said he will oppose setting up four panels to probe BBMP works of the past four years, as the guarantee period for the works is one year. He claimed that contractor Hemanth, who had made a ‘15 per cent commission’ allegation against Shivakumar and challenged him to take an oath, has repented and cited stress due to family issues. “He is going to withdraw his statement,” Kempanna claimed.

