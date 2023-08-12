Karnataka BJP seeks Lokayukta probe 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday accused the Congress government in Karnataka of being involved in rampant corruption and demanded that the Lokayukta probe the allegations that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar demanded commission from contractors. The BJP also slammed the State Contractors Association President D Kempanna calling him an agent of the Congress.

Speaking to reporters, BJP MLA and former DyCM Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said that there are many super CMs and shadow CMs in the present government, which is known as the ATM government.

“There are allegations that money required for the Congress across the country is being collected in Karnataka. There are also allegations that the government is demanding a commission to release funds. The government must order a Lokayukta probe into the allegations against Shivakumar,” he elaborated.

The former DyCM said that the government is facing allegations of recovering money spent during the recent Assembly polls and also for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

BJP MLA and former minister K Gopalaiah urged Kempanna to give names of MLAs or ministers to whom the contractors had given 40 per cent commission. “He should give the details within 24 hours or apologise to the people of the state. Kempanna took the kickback from Congress to make it an issue,” he said.

He also hit out at Shivakumar’s Technical Advisor KT Nagaraj. “We need to look at his background and probe Rs 900 crore tenders called when he was the chief engineer at the Bruhat Bengaluru

Mahanagara Palike,” he said. He sought the Governor’s intervention to help contractors to get their dues.

'Legal fight'

Former CM Basavaraj Bommai said they will legally fight against corruption in the State Government. He hit back at Kempanna and said they had released the funds in March. Meanwhile, the BJP leaders are meeting the Governor on Monday.

