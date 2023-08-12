Home States Karnataka

Political slugfest over BBMP office fire

The Congress state unit said the fire at the BBMP quality control office was a case of arson as an inquiry has been ordered into the 40 per cent commission allegation during the BJP government.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar inspect the quality control cell at BBMP office on Friday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Congress and BJP started a blame game over a fire at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) office on Friday. While Congress called it a conspiracy, BJP leaders hit back saying the incident exposed the inefficient government as it could not protect important documents. “The Congress government could not prove the 40 per cent allegation and therefore has put the documents on fire,” BJP MLA Basanagoud Patil Yatnal alleged.

Yatnal tweeted, “Your government, your officials and your own administration. Looks like it is your work to put fire. Is the government failing to protect government files? Unable to prove 40 per cent commission allegation, the government is trying to put the fire. The fire in BBMP shows incompetent administration.”

