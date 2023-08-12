Trying 1 mach on B-mach? don’t even think about it!

Nirad Mudur By

Express News Service

A joke goes this way: A police officer stops a group of youths speeding well above the maximum limit on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Access Controlled Highway (B-MACH). When the violation is pointed out, the driver says, “But I was well below the limit!” The officer re-checks the recorded speed and shows it to the driver. In response, the bewildered driver says: “See? I told you I was well below the speed limit!”. He turns and points to the signage on the median. The officer: “It says ‘275’, but that’s the highway number, not the speed limit!”

It may well have been a true story, going by the way motorists speed on the highways! But what is far from a joke is that since January, about 140 people have died on this 118-Km-long 10-lane BMACH, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated on March 12.

Soon after the inauguration, heavy rains rendered parts of the highway (which was then erroneously referred to as “expressway”) water-logged, and a part of it sunk, needing repairs on the newly-laid road. It immediately became an election point in the assembly polls-bound Karnataka with Congress blaming the BJP-ruled Centre for designing this part of the national highway without scientific planning. The accidents and deaths, too, were linked to an alleged lack of science in planning the road.

But senior police officials and experts were quick to point out that it was more about rash, careless and negligent driving/riding than just a lack of scientific planning on the road that caused the accidents. Whether roads are scientifically planned or not, although it is absolutely necessary that they should be, it is finally up to the drivers to ensure that accidents do not occur, and one way to ensure that is to drive safely below the maximum speed limit.

Unfortunately, that is not the only problem. Slow-moving vehicles are found in the fast lanes, forcing the fast-moving ones to swerve into the slower lanes and get in the way of vehicles faster than them approaching from behind. Many drivers are also ignorant about the need to remain in the appropriate speed lanes, while several other motorists believe that they have to mandatorily touch the maximum speed limit, with many even speeding well over that limit. All these make for a readymade recipe for disaster.

While this highway was touted as an “expressway”, motorists blindly assumed that the speed limit was 120 Km/hour. But recently, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) clarified that what was being assumed to be an “expressway” is actually an access-controlled national highway, the speed limit being 100 Km/hour.

Also, had the drivers and riders been disciplined, keeping within the speed limits and the respective lanes demarcated for them as per their speed and type of vehicles, there may not have been any need to prohibit two-wheelers, three-wheelers and tractors on the B-MACH. These have now been prohibited since August 1 on B-MACH.

With the B-MACH under the scanner, enforcement has been intensified on this highway. The month of July saw eight deaths against 29 in May and 28 in June. With the prohibition of two-wheelers, three-wheelers and tractors on the main thoroughfare of B-MACH, amid protests and questions over the decision, safety may have received a fillip on this highway.

However, it needs to be remembered that it is finally up to safe driving skills that will achieve zero deaths on the roads, be they expressways or highways, city roads or town roads, or even the narrow roads that wind through to connect villages.

Also to be remembered is that driving is an art and a skill, loaded with responsibility. Used irresponsibly, on expressways or highways, a vehicle can transform into a deadly weapon that may not just claim others’ lives, but yours as well.

