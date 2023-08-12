Two drunk men assault man, drive around in his SUV for 45 minutes in Bengaluru

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two drunk men assaulted a man took control of his SUV, and drove around for about 45 minutes before letting him go. They also forcibly transferred Rs 31,000 from his account to theirs, besides breaking the SUV's rearview mirror.

The incident occurred around 8.30 PM on Sunday (August 6) on Indiranagar Main Road. The attackers told the victim, Ankit Bubna, a senior analyst with Paolo Alto, that he had honked at them and also crashed into their vehicle. Bubna told TNIE that he managed to drive away, but had to stop 100m ahead as the traffic had come to a halt. The two men followed him in another car and again started banging on his vehicle. They broke the rearview mirror with a bottle, opened his vehicle door, and threw blows at his face and head. The two then pushed him aside and took over the steering wheel.

The next 45 minutes turned out to be one of the most nightmarish experiences for Bubna. While two men were driving his SUV, two others were following them in another car. The two men in Bubna’s car took away his phone, went into the photo section and started inquiring about all the attractive women in his folders.

They forced him to reveal his bank account PIN and transferred Rs 31,000, which was all he had, into their account in two tranches of Rs 25,000 and Rs 6,000. Bubna requested them that if he had honked at them and hit their car, they could go to the police and file a complaint. But the accused ignored him and continued to drive.

They threatened him that they would enter his house and kill him if he uttered a word to the police. Around 9.30 PM, they stopped his vehicle on a service road in Kasturinagar and left in their car, which was following them.

Bubna did not file a police complaint on Sunday night as he was scared. When he narrated the incident to his friends later, they insisted that he file a complaint with the police. He filed a complaint with the Ramurthy Nagar police.

The police are trying to establish the identities of the accused by scouring through CCTV footage and the money transfer details from his phone.

