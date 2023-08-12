Will quit politics if I’ve asked for commission: DK Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru in-charge minister, on Friday said, “I will quit politics if I have asked for a commission from contractors.” He was reacting to allegations by some opposition members that Congress leaders are demanding a 10-15 per cent commission to clear the bills Shivakumar asked caustically, “Who has asked for this commission? Did DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, ministers, MLAs or authorities ask?”

He said, “Why did BJP, which is so concerned about unpaid bills of contractors, pay them? Why didn’t then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai clear the bills of contractors during his tenure? Bommai and Ashoka (BJP MLA) are raising the issue of unpaid bills to contractors. Did they lack the resources or finances? Let the rancorous BJP leaders answer this question first.”

He said, “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has asked us to check whether the work has been done and whether Kempanna’s complaints about 40 per cent commission are true.”

He was referring to State Contractors’ Association president D Kempanna, who had alleged that top leaders and ministers in the then BJP government had sought a 40 per cent commission to clear the bills for the works done.

Shivakumar said, “BJP leaders had also asked the House to inquire into irregularities in the works. We have formed an inquiry committee, asking it to verify whether the works as claimed have been done. The investigation is being conducted across the state. If the work is done, the bill will be paid. Can’t we wait for some time now? Contractors should not talk about committing suicide or mercy killing. I know who is behind their statements. In a democracy, such accusations and counter-allegations are to be expected. The contractors are seeking the help of Ashoka and HD Kumaraswamy (JDS senior leader).”

When pointed out that Kempanna had alleged that an official, whom he met at a prominent private hotel, had demanded the commission on behalf of the government, Shivakumar said, “Kempanna is a respectable person. I don’t know what he said. If what he says is true, they should file an affidavit and a complaint against the officer.”

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru in-charge minister, on Friday said, “I will quit politics if I have asked for a commission from contractors.” He was reacting to allegations by some opposition members that Congress leaders are demanding a 10-15 per cent commission to clear the bills Shivakumar asked caustically, “Who has asked for this commission? Did DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, ministers, MLAs or authorities ask?” He said, “Why did BJP, which is so concerned about unpaid bills of contractors, pay them? Why didn’t then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai clear the bills of contractors during his tenure? Bommai and Ashoka (BJP MLA) are raising the issue of unpaid bills to contractors. Did they lack the resources or finances? Let the rancorous BJP leaders answer this question first.” He said, “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has asked us to check whether the work has been done and whether Kempanna’s complaints about 40 per cent commission are true.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He was referring to State Contractors’ Association president D Kempanna, who had alleged that top leaders and ministers in the then BJP government had sought a 40 per cent commission to clear the bills for the works done. Shivakumar said, “BJP leaders had also asked the House to inquire into irregularities in the works. We have formed an inquiry committee, asking it to verify whether the works as claimed have been done. The investigation is being conducted across the state. If the work is done, the bill will be paid. Can’t we wait for some time now? Contractors should not talk about committing suicide or mercy killing. I know who is behind their statements. In a democracy, such accusations and counter-allegations are to be expected. The contractors are seeking the help of Ashoka and HD Kumaraswamy (JDS senior leader).” When pointed out that Kempanna had alleged that an official, whom he met at a prominent private hotel, had demanded the commission on behalf of the government, Shivakumar said, “Kempanna is a respectable person. I don’t know what he said. If what he says is true, they should file an affidavit and a complaint against the officer.”