Home States Karnataka

Will quit politics if I’ve asked for commission: DK Shivakumar

He said this after State Contractors’ Association president D Kempanna, alleged that top leaders and ministers in the then BJP government had sought a 40 per cent commission to clear bills.

Published: 12th August 2023 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2023 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru in-charge minister, on Friday said, “I will quit politics if I have asked for a commission from contractors.” He was reacting to allegations by some opposition members that Congress leaders are demanding a 10-15 per cent commission to clear the bills Shivakumar asked caustically, “Who has asked for this commission? Did DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, ministers, MLAs or authorities ask?”

He said, “Why did BJP, which is so concerned about unpaid bills of contractors, pay them? Why didn’t then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai clear the bills of contractors during his tenure? Bommai and Ashoka (BJP MLA) are raising the issue of unpaid bills to contractors. Did they lack the resources or finances? Let the rancorous BJP leaders answer this question first.”

He said, “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has asked us to check whether the work has been done and whether Kempanna’s complaints about 40 per cent commission are true.”

He was referring to State Contractors’ Association president D Kempanna, who had alleged that top leaders and ministers in the then BJP government had sought a 40 per cent commission to clear the bills for the works done.

Shivakumar said, “BJP leaders had also asked the House to inquire into irregularities in the works. We have formed an inquiry committee, asking it to verify whether the works as claimed have been done. The investigation is being conducted across the state. If the work is done, the bill will be paid. Can’t we wait for some time now? Contractors should not talk about committing suicide or mercy killing. I know who is behind their statements. In a democracy, such accusations and counter-allegations are to be expected. The contractors are seeking the help of  Ashoka and HD Kumaraswamy (JDS senior leader).”

When pointed out that Kempanna had alleged that an official, whom he met at a prominent private hotel, had demanded the commission on behalf of the government, Shivakumar said, “Kempanna is a respectable person. I don’t know what he said. If what he says is true, they should file an affidavit and a complaint against the officer.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJPcontractors Karnataka State Contractors’ Association
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp