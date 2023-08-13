3 BBMP staffers summoned, quizzed for 10 hours in connection with Palike lab fire

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru City Police on Saturday summoned three BBMP employees in connection with Friday’s fire at the Palike’s laboratory and questioned them for nearly 10 hours.

“We are not doubting our BBMP employees. But there is a procedure we have to follow. Halasuru Gate police summoned three officials and they were interrogated,” BBMP Engineer-in-Chief BS Prahalad told The New Sunday Express.

Based on Prahalad’s complaint, police registered an FIR under IPC Section 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), IPC 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).

A senior police officer said assistant executive engineers Anand and Swamy, and Group D employee Suresh were given notice to appear before the investigation officers at 10 am on Saturday. “They came to the police station at 10 am and were questioned until 8.30 pm. If needed, they will be asked to appear before the investigation officers on Monday.” Sources said the employees were questioned as to how they managed to escape without any injury when nine others suffered burns.

3 teams conduct investigation



Meanwhile, a purported conversation over the phone between Amruth Raj, president of the BBMP Officers’ and Staff Association, and Anand has gone viral. In the conversation, Anand is heard saying that he noticed a two-litre can containing benzene catching fire near the staircase leading to the first floor of the laboratory building.

“Nothing happened to us because we were on the ground floor. As the fire broke out near the staircase where the experiment was being done, those upstairs could not get out. So, they suffered burns. We tried to douse the blaze along with others outside. Later, we took the injured to hospital in a police vehicle,” Anand is heard telling Amruth Raj.

The state government has decided to conduct separate investigations by three teams. The blaze at the laboratory in the BBMP head office assumes significance as contractors are at loggerheads with the state government after it ordered a probe into works done by them in Bengaluru from 2019 to 2022. It is alleged that some contractors got funds released from the Palike by producing fake bills with the help of some influential politicians. Those who had produced the fake bills and their leaders might be behind the blaze at BBMP’s laboratory.

All nine victims under treatment at Victoria Hospital are out of danger. Dr Ramesh Krishna, dean and director of the hospital, said, “They are under observation. Their condition is stable now. However, the next 24 hours are crucial as there could be injuries in their lungs due to inhalation of smoke emanating from burnt chemicals. Chief engineer Shivakumar and operator Jyothi are under constant observation.” Meanwhile, BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar has sought a thorough investigation to know if files were destroyed in the fire.

