Cow vigilante arrested, booked under Goonda Act in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thirty-year-old Puneeth Kerehalli, head of Rashtra Rakshana Pade, who is reportedly involved in vigilantism and extortion, has been arrested and booked under the Goonda Act. The CCB sleuths arrested him on Friday under the stringent act in which it will be extremely difficult to obtain bail.

It may be recalled that Kerehalli and his four associates were arrested in Rajasthan for their alleged role in the death of a driver of a cattle transporting vehicle at Sathanur in Ramanagara district.

Kerehalli was reportedly involved in criminal activities for the last 10 years. The CCB sleuths arrested Kerehalli after the city’s top cop declared the accused as a rowdy following recommendation by CCB sleuths. In June this year, the city police had sought his response as to why a rowdy sheet should not be opened against him.

Kerehalli has been booked under the Karnataka Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Drug Offenders, Gamblers, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders, Slum Grabbers and Video or Audio Pirates Act of 1985 (Goonda Act).

He was arrested in April this year for his role in the death of 35-year-old Idris Pasha in Sathanur. Pasha was the driver of a cattle transporting vehicle. Kerehalli was later granted bail after Pasha’s postmortem report suggested that the death was due to heart attack.

BENGALURU: Thirty-year-old Puneeth Kerehalli, head of Rashtra Rakshana Pade, who is reportedly involved in vigilantism and extortion, has been arrested and booked under the Goonda Act. The CCB sleuths arrested him on Friday under the stringent act in which it will be extremely difficult to obtain bail. It may be recalled that Kerehalli and his four associates were arrested in Rajasthan for their alleged role in the death of a driver of a cattle transporting vehicle at Sathanur in Ramanagara district. Kerehalli was reportedly involved in criminal activities for the last 10 years. The CCB sleuths arrested Kerehalli after the city’s top cop declared the accused as a rowdy following recommendation by CCB sleuths. In June this year, the city police had sought his response as to why a rowdy sheet should not be opened against him. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Kerehalli has been booked under the Karnataka Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Drug Offenders, Gamblers, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders, Slum Grabbers and Video or Audio Pirates Act of 1985 (Goonda Act). He was arrested in April this year for his role in the death of 35-year-old Idris Pasha in Sathanur. Pasha was the driver of a cattle transporting vehicle. Kerehalli was later granted bail after Pasha’s postmortem report suggested that the death was due to heart attack.