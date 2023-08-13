Home States Karnataka

Cow vigilante arrested, booked under Goonda Act in Karnataka

Kerehalli was reportedly involved in criminal activities for the last 10 years.

Published: 13th August 2023 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2023 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

arrested

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thirty-year-old Puneeth Kerehalli, head of Rashtra Rakshana Pade, who is reportedly involved in vigilantism and extortion, has been arrested and booked under the Goonda Act. The CCB sleuths arrested him on Friday under the stringent act in which it will be extremely difficult to obtain bail. 

It may be recalled that Kerehalli and his four associates were arrested in Rajasthan for their alleged role in the death of a driver of a cattle transporting vehicle at Sathanur in Ramanagara district.

Kerehalli was reportedly involved in criminal activities for the last 10 years. The CCB sleuths arrested Kerehalli after the city’s top cop declared the accused as a rowdy following recommendation by CCB sleuths. In June this year, the city police had sought his response as to why a rowdy sheet should not be opened against him.  

Kerehalli has been booked under the Karnataka Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Drug Offenders, Gamblers, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders, Slum Grabbers and Video or Audio Pirates Act of 1985 (Goonda Act).

He was arrested in April this year for his role in the death of 35-year-old Idris Pasha in Sathanur. Pasha was the driver of a cattle transporting vehicle. Kerehalli was later granted bail after Pasha’s postmortem report suggested that the death was due to heart attack.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cow vigilante arrested Goonda Act
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp