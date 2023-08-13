Odisha man kills Bengaluru woman, keeps body in drum

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 27-year-old security guard from Odisha has been arrested in connection with the mysterious death of a 21-year-old woman in Mahadevapura. The accused has been identified as Krishna Chandra Sethi, who worked at a tech park in CV Raman Nagar.

The victim was staying with her sister at Lakshmi Sagar Layout in Maheshwarinagar of Mahadevapura. The sisters are from Kalaburagi. The victim had gone missing on Thursday night and her sister had filed a complaint with the jurisdictional police.

The wife of the accused, the victim and her sister were working at a nearby petrol bunk. When Sethi’s wife had gone for work on Thursday, he called the victim inside his house and attempted to rape her. When she started screaming for help, he strangulated her with the sacred thread she wore around her neck. He then kept the body in a drum inside his house and disposed of it outside the victim’s residence in the wee hours of Friday.

“A police team, along with the Scene Of Crime Officers (SOCO), found the footprint of the victim outside the house of the accused. Moreover, a girl told the police that she saw the victim going inside the house of the accused. We also observed that the accused had not stepped out of the house despite so much happening outside. We then picked him up for questioning and he confessed to killing Mahanandi,” said an officer. The Mahadevapura police have registered a case.

