Probe on, why in hurry for bills, CM Siddaramaiah tells BBMP contractors

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that the government will clear the dues of BBMP contractors who have completed the works given to them as per guidelines. Those who have violated the guidelines will face the music.

He said those who are involved in ‘40 per cent commission’ have no moral right to question the government.

“People of Karnataka have rejected the BJP for rampant corruption and the present government has ordered a probe to prove the allegations against the previous government. Why are the contractors in a hurry to get the bills cleared,” he asked.

The government will not clear the dues till SIT submits its inquiry report, he added.

Clarifying that the government has not postponed the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, he said they are waiting for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the scheme will be launched by August-end.

He added that 1.05 crore women have enrolled for Gruha Lakshmi and officials have been told to continue with the registration. The Yuva Nidhi scheme for unemployed youth will be launched in December or later, he added.

MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that the government will clear the dues of BBMP contractors who have completed the works given to them as per guidelines. Those who have violated the guidelines will face the music. He said those who are involved in ‘40 per cent commission’ have no moral right to question the government. “People of Karnataka have rejected the BJP for rampant corruption and the present government has ordered a probe to prove the allegations against the previous government. Why are the contractors in a hurry to get the bills cleared,” he asked.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The government will not clear the dues till SIT submits its inquiry report, he added. Clarifying that the government has not postponed the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, he said they are waiting for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the scheme will be launched by August-end. He added that 1.05 crore women have enrolled for Gruha Lakshmi and officials have been told to continue with the registration. The Yuva Nidhi scheme for unemployed youth will be launched in December or later, he added.