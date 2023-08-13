Home States Karnataka

Rehabilitated elephant  'Subramanya' dies at Mathigodu Elephant Camp

The 50-year-old male elephant had claimed the lives of two humans in Subramanya forest range in Kabadka taluk in February this year.

Published: 13th August 2023 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2023 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

Elephant

Subramanya was rehabilitated at Mathigodu elephant camp.

By Express News Service

Madikeri: An elephant rehabilitated at Mathigodu Elephant Camp near Thithimathi in Kodagu died due to suspected organ failure. The Hunsuru division and Thithimathi division foresters conducted a post mortem of the elephant and buried the carcass in the forest limits.

The 50-year-old male elephant had claimed the lives of two humans in Subramanya forest range in Kabadka taluk in February this year. Tamed elephants from Kodagu division were brought in to trap the wild elephant and then successfully captured and rehabilitated at Mathigodu elephant camp.

After rigorous training, the tusker was trained and was named Subramanya. As confirmed by sources, the tusker was out of the crawl after training and was friendly with the other inhabitants of the camp.

However, on Saturday noon, the elephant suddenly collapsed. The foresters immediately tried lifting the elephant using a crane. Unfortunately the elephant died in few hours.

Hunsur division ACF, Dayanand, confirmed that the elephant is suspected to have been suffering from multiple disorders. “The elephant was suffering from arthritis, septicaemia (bacterial infection) and multiple organ failure is suspected to have caused the death,” he confirmed. The post mortem was conducted by Forest department veterinary Dr Chittiyappa and the elephant was buried in the forest limits of Mathigodu. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elephant Camp Mathigodu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp