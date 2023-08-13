Home States Karnataka

St John’s Medical College celebrates diamond jubilee 

The institution also completed 60 years of service in the healthcare department.

Published: 13th August 2023 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2023 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

St John’s Medical College celebrates diamond jubilee 

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: St John’s Medical College on Saturday inaugurated a new Oncology centre that will offer advanced services in cancer care. A nuclear medicine and positron emission tomography (PET) scan facility was also opened to the public at a standardised cost. The integrated laboratory services will use different technological applications to research and investigate fields such as mycology, hemato-oncology and histopathology. 

The institution also completed 60 years of service in the healthcare department. Transport and Muzari Minister Ramalinga Reddy and Energy Minister K J George commended St John’s for their unbiased service to the poor and appreciated the various initiatives for the economically backward.

“St John’s is an institution providing international standard healthcare and we have never heard of any discrimination. In fact, nobody’s influence works here for seats in the college, only merit does,” said George, speaking at the diamond jubilee event in the city. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
St John’s Medical College PET scan diamond jubilee
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp