St John’s Medical College celebrates diamond jubilee 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: St John’s Medical College on Saturday inaugurated a new Oncology centre that will offer advanced services in cancer care. A nuclear medicine and positron emission tomography (PET) scan facility was also opened to the public at a standardised cost. The integrated laboratory services will use different technological applications to research and investigate fields such as mycology, hemato-oncology and histopathology.

The institution also completed 60 years of service in the healthcare department. Transport and Muzari Minister Ramalinga Reddy and Energy Minister K J George commended St John’s for their unbiased service to the poor and appreciated the various initiatives for the economically backward.

“St John’s is an institution providing international standard healthcare and we have never heard of any discrimination. In fact, nobody’s influence works here for seats in the college, only merit does,” said George, speaking at the diamond jubilee event in the city.

