Tamil Nadu, Karnataka must share rain distress: CM Siddaramaiah on Cauvery water issue

Siddaramaiah said Karnataka always released surplus water to Tamil Nadu, but could not release it now because of the weak monsoon.

Published: 13th August 2023 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2023 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Siddaramaiah

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In view of the Tamil Nadu government’s persistent demand for the release of Cauvery water, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that  Karnataka has also been hit by poor monsoon and the lower riparian state should share the distress with it.

Addressing reporters here, he said the failure of monsoon has pushed both states into distress. The weak monsoon in the Wayanad region of Kerala and Kodagu district, catchment areas of the Cauvery and Kabini, has affected the inflow into KRS and Kabini reservoirs.

Siddaramaiah said Karnataka always released surplus water to Tamil Nadu, but could not release it now because of the weak monsoon. Tamil Nadu has raised an objection against Karnataka for not releasing its share of Cauvery water fixed by the Tribunal. “We should also take into consideration the drinking water shortage and the distress faced by farmers, who are unable to irrigate their standing crops, in the state,” he said.

Water rationing
With poor inflow into the reservoir, the Irrigation Department has decided to adopt an on-and-off system to release water for standing crops in the Kabini “achukut” area.

Presiding over a meeting of the Irrigation Consultative Committee, district in-charge Minister HC Mahadevappa said water will be released for 15 days a month till October.

He said the Kabini catchment area, which is supposed to get 1829.1mm rain so far this monsoon, received only 881mm, resulting in a deficit of 52%. Mahadevappa said water will be released for irrigation till December if the region received good rainfall in the coming days.

He said 6.5 tmcft of water from Kabini is needed to meet the drinking water needs of Bengaluru and 
other towns.  

