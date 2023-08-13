‘Violence cases down, but white-collar crimes up,’ says DG&IGP Alok Mohan

By Express News Service

From sending decoys to police stations to check how the staff respond to complaints from citizens to creating social media monitoring cells at the station level, DG&IGP Alok Mohan has taken several initiatives after he assumed charge as head of the state police force. In a dialogue with The New Sunday Express, he shares the steps taken by the police department to contain crime and make the department citizen-centric. Excerpts:

What are your priorities being the head of the police force?

Police stations are the main delivery point for the public. If police stations function in the best possible manner, definitely we can fulfil the expectations of the public. My emphasis is on police stations in terms of their efficiency. The public should be heard properly. I have directed all the SPs in districts and DCPs in commissionerates to visit at least one police station a day in their jurisdiction. They should talk to the public and also the staff at police stations as constabulary-ranked policemen should feel important. Officers have also been directed to send decoys to stations who are policemen in civil clothes. This is being done to see the efficiency of policemen. If there is no proper response from the policemen, action will be taken against them. The message is loud and clear and it has brought a sea change in the way the police stations function. Around 80 per cent of the cases are being attended to and in a few months, it will be 100 per cent.

There were some communal incidents in the country recently. With Independence Day approaching, how prepared is the state police department?

Crime in society is like viruses and bacteria in a body. They are always there, but you have to ensure that your immune system is robust. Policing too is like that. We can’t do away with elements that are interested in creating problems, but we can always keep our intelligence system strong. We ensure that nothing untoward happens, but sometimes there are incidents and we contain them.

It appears that the crime rate has increased of late. What are the types of crimes that are seeing an uptick?

Physical violence cases are reducing across India. The number of murders too has come down across the country as compared to the last decade. But, white-collar crimes like cyber crimes and economic offences are increasing. We’ve got CEN police stations to handle such cases.

CEN police stations are flooded with complaints related to cyber crimes.

As there is a rise in cyber crimes, all police stations have been directed to register complaints, though CEN police stations exist too. Every police station should be able to handle cybercrime cases. This will help citizens file complaints at the nearest police stations saving them time.

The transfer list of inspectors was changed a number of times. What is the level of political interference in transfers and postings?

I don’t think there is any political interference. No inspector with tainted records will get posted to good positions. It is the PEB that decides the postings.

The Whitefield CEN police were accused of demanding a bribe from an accused and were questioned by the Kerala police recently. What steps are being taken to reduce corruption in the force?

We have zero tolerance for corruption. We were also terribly shocked by the Kerala incident and the staff involved in the case were suspended. Now, we’re trying to identify areas where corruption can flourish and set things right. We have done away with towing of vehicles and physical checking of vehicle documents. Staff have been told to use body-worn cameras. CCTVs have been installed at all police stations. Various technologies have been brought into the system which we’re still increasing and updating to prevent corruption.

Several cases of road rage have been reported recently.

Society is changing. Families play a vital role in inculcating values. Police are a good deterrent, but we have a limited role to play. Road rage incidents are putting lives at risk. Police can always book a case. Our response is very immediate and positive. The constant battle between crime and police continues. We need more cooperation from the public to ensure the police keep an edge over the criminals.

Is the number of moral policing cases increasing in coastal Karnataka?

It is much less now. We have zero tolerance towards all crimes and moral policing in particular. We will not allow such incidents and those who indulge in them will have to suffer the consequences. We are very clear on that.

What are the challenges with communal riots?

Police are the subset of society that operates by itself. The dynamics that lead to such incidents are beyond the police control, but we remain alert to prevent such incidents. Disturbance is the non-equilibrium state and society always comes to an equilibrium which is how it works. Society wouldn’t have survived if disturbances were a norm.

Is social media becoming a problem for the police?

The problem starts when malicious, fake and manipulated information starts flowing. We are ensuring that we are capable of handling the menace. We have started state-level monitoring cells at state intelligence and CID headquarters. Every DCP and SP office has a social media monitoring cell. We have even created social media cells at every police station. This is called cyber patrol. If any posts have malicious or criminal intent, we will trace the person and book him. Everything is being watched and troublemakers must make a note of it. Taking social media monitoring to police stations in a structured manner is the first of its kind in the country.

What are the biggest challenges faced by the police department?

There are multiple fronts like maintaining law and order, prevention of crimes and keeping criminals under control. Crimes keep manifesting in different ways and we have to adapt to the changes by keeping ourselves updated.

There are allegations that police try to dissuade people from filing complaints by telling them about lengthy procedures and visits they have to make to courts. It is correct only in a few cases. As I mentioned, we are checking how the staff interact with the public and there was a positive response in 80 per cent of the cases. This is because even the staff know the cost of not registering a complaint is very high.

How’s the response to the recently installed QR codes?

QR codes have been installed to collect feedback from the public. Every service has to be measured for its satisfaction, in the end, people should be satisfied. With this, we’re building the public’s trust. At any point we can come back and check on things they’re not satisfied with. In addition, our officers are trying to know people’s opinions whenever someone comes to the police station. This helps us too to check if we’re working properly.

What about the perpetual traffic jams in Bengaluru?

We’ve over 5,000 traffic policemen in Bengaluru alone and it’s one of the largest traffic organisations in the country. The government and the department are giving priority to traffic issues. We need to adopt different methods to constantly solve traffic problems. With technology, we’ve also made sure that there is police visibility, especially during peak hours. Roads are of limited width, but the city has unlimited vehicles so we’re constantly putting in efforts to stabilise traffic. There are a few problems like bus stands at places where they shouldn’t be and we’re constantly trying to solve these issues. We’re trying to bring in technology and it is helping in a big way with a recent example being the reduction in the number of deaths on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.

What was the reason behind deaths on the highway?

Factors like a variety of vehicles moving together and commuters being careless by not wearing helmets or seatbelts often led to tragedies. Two-wheelers don’t belong on the highway as even a minor accident may lead to death. We’re taking measures to ensure that such accidents don’t occur. We’re using cautionary signage, education and information to make people aware of issues like speed limits. Within six months, things will be much better.

What happened to foot patrolling, which used to be the link between the police and residents?

It’s still happening. We are doing both foot and mobile patrolling and we have strengthened the patrolling system. There are DCPs to monitor night patrolling. Police are not visible but they are protecting you.

Jail inmates continue to sneak contraband into the prison. Recently, five terror suspects were arrested and it was found they were radicalised inside the prison. Why is it difficult to control things in a prison?

We keep searching prisons and booking cases against inmates who are found to be indulging in illegal activities There are also instances of prison department staff being booked for supporting inmates in such acts. In general, things are always kept under control. However, once in a while, we come across such cases, but we deal with those involved sternly.

What about staff crunch?

Everybody needs more people since work is more. But no organisation can reach a saturation point where there is enough staff. We always need more people. With the number of events and the coverage, we keep increasing our service area, making optimum utilisation of available resources.

What are the advances made at the forensic science laboratory (FSL)?

Scientific evidence plays a crucial role in getting an accused convicted. Even a strand of hair can turn out to be an important piece of evidence in a crime investigation. This is where forensic experts come into picture and our FSL is one of the best and most advanced in the country. We have procured the latest equipment and also have provided a vehicle, which is a moving FSL.

What are the steps taken for the well-being of police personnel?

Policing is tough and very demanding both mentally and physically. In the department, 90 per cent of the staff are from the rank of constables to sub-inspectors. We organise annual medical examinations for all staff and provide treatment if anyone has any condition. During weekly parades, in-charge officers talk to the staff and try to resolve their grievances. Weekly offs and leaves are ensured for the staff. Only if there are some law and order issues, there will be constraints on giving offs or leaves.

What’s the status of the investigation in the Bitcoin case?

A Special Investigation Team is investigating it. Depending upon the evidence and proof found during the probe, action will be taken.

As a cop, do you like watching crime series on OTTs

I don’t get much time to watch them. At times, we watch them too, but we know what exactly is going to happen. Most of them are dramatised versions of crimes. As far as the viewers are concerned, it depends on the thought process and people are wise enough to understand the consequences.

You are a writer too. Since you are on the hot seat, are you getting time to write?

After joining the service, I got my master’s degree and I completed my PhD two years ago. I don’t waste my time on other activities and I make time to write. I always feel you can express yourself better through writing and thoughts are important, and no harm in letting the world know what your thoughts are.

How has policing changed ever since you joined in 1987?

There has been a lot of change. Those days, there were hardly nine constables and head constables in each station, but today there are 40-45 staff in every station. Even inspectors used to go on motorcycles, but today they have four-wheelers. There is a lot of improvement in terms of technology and mobility. The nature of crimes has also changed. Bodily crimes have come down and economic offences have increased.

They should talk to the public and also the staff at police stations as constabulary-ranked policemen should feel important. Officers have also been directed to send decoys to stations who are policemen in civil clothes. This is being done to see the efficiency of policemen. If there is no proper response from the policemen, action will be taken against them. The message is loud and clear and it has brought a sea change in the way the police stations function. Around 80 per cent of the cases are being attended to and in a few months, it will be 100 per cent. There were some communal incidents in the country recently. With Independence Day approaching, how prepared is the state police department? Crime in society is like viruses and bacteria in a body. They are always there, but you have to ensure that your immune system is robust. Policing too is like that. 