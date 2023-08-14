Bengaluru law official caught taking bribe gets bail

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Special Court for CBI cases granted bail to Tarun Kumar Malik, additional legal adviser and in-charge, Branch Secretariat, Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice, who was caught red-handed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from an advocate, to appoint five advocates as notaries.

Malik was in contact with Vani GK, accused No 2 and an advocate based in Bengaluru, in the appointment of the five advocates. He allegedly paid some amount in New Delhi, and had demanded Rs 50,000 per advocate from Vani, with an agreement to receive the remaining amount once the list is published.

Vani agreed to pay on May 16, 2023, and based on source information, a trap was laid. As Vani delivered the bribe of Rs 25,000 to Malik in his office chambers at Kendriya Sadan, Koramangala, both Malik and Vani were intercepted by the CBI team. A brown envelope with ‘From Smt Vani GK’ on it, containing the bribe amount of Rs 25,000, was recovered from Malik.

On being questioned, both Malik and Vani became anxious and did not give any reasonable answer. Malik admitted that he had received the amount from her for the selection of certain advocates as Notaries in the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Apart from the bribe amount, unaccounted cash of Rs 4.32 lakh was found in Malik’s possession during a personal search. Unaccounted cash of Rs 34 lakh was also seized from his residential premises in Ghaziabad, besides documents of multiple properties in his and his wife’s names. The accused were apprehended.

Both the accused filed bail petitions, of which Vani’s plea was allowed. The petition filed by Malik was rejected on May 29 and June 22. He filed a subsequent bail petition. Judge KL Ashok passed the order to release Malik on the execution of a personal bond for Rs 2 lakh, with a surety for like sum, subject to certain conditions.

