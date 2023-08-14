Car crashes into truck, five killed in Chitradurga

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Five people of a family were killed and two others were injured in a road accident that occurred on the National Highway-50A near Mallapura Bridge on the outskirts of Chitradurga city on Sunday morning.

The speeding car that rear-ended

the truck in Chitradurga on Sunday

The collision of a truck and a car caused the unfortunate accident. The truck, which was moving on the left lane (truck lane), was rear-ended by the car at a great speed, thereby crushing it. The deceased are identified as Sangana Basappa (36), Rekha (29), wife of Sangana, their son, Agasthya (8), Bhimashankara (26) and Madhusudhan (24). Except for Madhusudhan, all the others were killed on the spot.

Injured Anvitha (6), Adarsha (4), who are children of Sangana Basappa, along with a 26-year-old man, who suffered grievous injuries, are undergoing treatment at a Chitradurga district hospital. According to Chitradurga Superintendent of Police Parashuram K, the car was moving from Vijayapura to Chikkamagaluru for a vacation, while the truck was moving from Hospete to Bengaluru. He also said the car driver not applying brakes on time led to the accident. Chitradurga Rural police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

