Congress back in vogue, big rush for Lok Sabha tickets

BENGALURU: As Lok Sabha elections are just seven months away, there is intense lobbying for tickets in Congress, especially after the party’s massive victory in the May Assembly polls. Bengaluru Central has the maximum number of contenders with former minister HM Revanna and Youth Congress president Mohammed Nalapad topping the list, while former MP VS Ugrappa is pitching hard for the Ballari seat.

There is also high demand for the Belagavi constituency, where Satish Jarkiholi lost narrowly in the last bypoll. It is highly likely that the party will perform better this time, party sources said. There is talk of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra being fielded from Mysuru, while Jayaprakash Hegde may contest from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge may pick Kolar as a second seat in addition to Kalaburagi. Former Kolar MP KH Muniyappa, who is a minister in the Siddaramaiah cabinet, is said to be keen to contest from his pocket borough.

In Tumakuru, the previous party candidate, Muddahanume Gowda, has moved out of the party and there is a rush of aspirants, considering that GS Basavraj may not contest from there. In the last parliamentary elections, the Grand Old Party managed to win only one out of the 28 constituencies in the state.

With some Congress leaders losing the last four consecutive elections, there is a clear dearth of winnable candidates. Many who lost in the recent assembly elections are also trying their luck, sources said.

BJP, in the meantime, has indicated that it would change candidates in 14-15 constituencies to check anti-incumbency.

