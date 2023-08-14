Extended Purple Line could launch in early September

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The crucial load tests, wherein checks are carried out to assess the ability of the girders to bear heavy passenger load, began on Saturday with 180 tonnes of sandbags placed in two separate trains between Jyotipura and Baiyappanahalli. It now appears that the full Purple Line from Whitefield to Challaghatta could be launched in the first half of September.

The first trial run between KR Pura and Baiyappanahalli began on July 26, and various tests are on since then on the tracks and trains. August-end was specified as the launch date at that time. The ongoing load tests using sandbags would be completed by August 19, a senior official said, adding,

“There are two web girders through which we need to carry out the tests, the Composite Site Girder and the Open Web Girder. Each train is carrying 180 tonnes of sandbags in three coaches, with each coach carrying 60 tonnes of load. This would go on for a week. After that signalling tests will begin on this stretch and that would be completed on August 28.”

Meanwhile, the signalling tests are taking place between Kengeri and Challaghatta stations, which mark the other extreme of this line, another official said. The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) has already been handed over all the required documents by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). “He has returned the documents recently, seeking certain clarifications. We have answered them and it will be re-submitted in a day or two to him. The launch of the line depends on the CMRS’ inspection and certification,” a senior official said.

The inspection date will be confirmed shortly. “Internally, BMRCL is preparing for a launch on September 7. However, the CMRS dates are yet to be given. Even if that gets slightly delayed, it is safe to say that before the second week of September, the commercial launch will take place,”

he said.

BENGALURU: The crucial load tests, wherein checks are carried out to assess the ability of the girders to bear heavy passenger load, began on Saturday with 180 tonnes of sandbags placed in two separate trains between Jyotipura and Baiyappanahalli. It now appears that the full Purple Line from Whitefield to Challaghatta could be launched in the first half of September. The first trial run between KR Pura and Baiyappanahalli began on July 26, and various tests are on since then on the tracks and trains. August-end was specified as the launch date at that time. The ongoing load tests using sandbags would be completed by August 19, a senior official said, adding, “There are two web girders through which we need to carry out the tests, the Composite Site Girder and the Open Web Girder. Each train is carrying 180 tonnes of sandbags in three coaches, with each coach carrying 60 tonnes of load. This would go on for a week. After that signalling tests will begin on this stretch and that would be completed on August 28.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, the signalling tests are taking place between Kengeri and Challaghatta stations, which mark the other extreme of this line, another official said. The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) has already been handed over all the required documents by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). “He has returned the documents recently, seeking certain clarifications. We have answered them and it will be re-submitted in a day or two to him. The launch of the line depends on the CMRS’ inspection and certification,” a senior official said. The inspection date will be confirmed shortly. “Internally, BMRCL is preparing for a launch on September 7. However, the CMRS dates are yet to be given. Even if that gets slightly delayed, it is safe to say that before the second week of September, the commercial launch will take place,” he said.