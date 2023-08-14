Kids attend classes in 100 sqft dining area at Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada

Divya Cutinho By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: This 43-year-old government primary school at Ajjavara village is in urgent need of repair as children between classes 1 and 5 are forced to attend classes in a tiny room meant for the midday meal in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

School Development Monitoring Committee (SDMC) members said, initially the roof of the school building at Dodderi needed repair and they somehow repaired it. Last year, the walls of the rooms developed cracks and they stopped the walls from collapsing temporarily by keeping wooden logs as support.

Meanwhile, the Education Department requested the school management to shift the students to nearby schools but the SDMC did not listen, fearing that the school would be closed permanently. Rendered helpless, the students were shifted to the room built for Akshara Dasoha which is less than 100 sq ft where classes are being held for 12 students and midday meals are prepared in another dilapidated building.

“We have submitted several memorandums to the previous BJP government as well as the government under H D Kumaraswamy to grant funds for the school. The promises are yet to be fulfilled. Just weeks before the state assembly polls, the then MLA of Sullia S Angara managed to sanction Rs 7 lakh for the repair of the school. However, the work was delayed due to the elections and now the officials say the fund has been returned as the repair work was not completed,” said a SDMC member.

Dayanand D K, SDMC president, told TNIE the children often fall sick as they cannot sit comfortably. “The children are from a nearby SC/ST colony and the authorities need to urgently resolve the issue and make alternate arrangements to ensure that children are not put to hardships. There were two permanent teachers and one of them was transferred. The lone teacher is overburdened and the children are suffering due to poor infrastructure. ,” he said.

