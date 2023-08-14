Manekshaw Parade Ground decks up to welcome 76th Independence Day 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The stage is set for the 76th Independence Day celebration at Manekshaw Parade Ground, which is expected to see around 8,000 people in attendance. Nearly 1,800 police personnel will be deployed to guard the venue. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, along with Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda and Deputy Commissioner (Bengaluru Urban) Dayananda KA, inspected the venue and oversaw the final rehearsal of the event on Sunday morning.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Girinath said, “The stage is set for the Independence Day celebration. Around 1,500 children from different schools across the city will be taking part in cultural programmes on Tuesday. For the general public, VIPs and VVIPs and special invitees, 8,000 seats have been arranged to witness the parade.”

At 8.58 am on August 15, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will arrive at the Manekshaw Parade Ground, and hoist the Tricolour by 9 am. He will get on an open vehicle and receive the guard of honour from various wings of the state police.

Including the armed platoons of the Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Goa State Police, Karnataka State Reserve Police, and unarmed platoons of Excise, Fire Service, and school groups, a total of 38 platoons, with 1,350 people, will take part in a parade.

“There will be tight security on Independence Day with 1,786 police personnel on duty. The general public will be allowed to carry only their mobile phones, wallets and handbags (women). Hundred CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor the ground, along with 20 door frame metal detectors. There will be three baggage scanners and 40 hand-held metal detectors,” the police commissioner said.

Articles prohibited

Meanwhile, matchboxes, cigarettes, pamphlets, knives, black cloth, food items, sharp objects, water bottles and cans, firecrackers and explosives, liquor, colour powder, and cameras are prohibited.

Parking restrictions

Traffic will be diverted from 8 am to 11 am from BRV Junction to Kamaraj Road Junction on Cubbon Road. Further, people are advised not to park around Central Street from Anil Kumble Circle to Shivajinagar Bus Stand, Cubbon Road, from CTO to KR Road and Cubbon Road Junction, and MG Road from Anil Kumble Circle to Queens Circle.

Bannerghatta Park to be open on August 15

The Bannerghatta Biological Park will remain open on August 15. Usually, the zoo, safari and butterfly park are closed every Tuesday, however, the BBP said the park will be closed on August 16, instead of Tuesday.

Teachers, fishermen, artisans from K’taka to witness I-day fete in delhi

Teachers, fishermen, artisans, and beneficiaries of various programmes are among the 31 special invitees from Karnataka who will witness the Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi. The special guests include six teachers, four fishermen, three artisans, three beneficiaries of the Jal Jeevan mission, two each beneficiaries of Amrit Sarovar and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana and representatives of 13 farmer produce organisations in Karnataka. The initiative to invite people from all walks of life from across the country to be a part of the celebrations was taken by the Centre in line with its vision of ‘Jan Bhagidari’, said a statement. Around 1,800 special invitees from across the country will witness the Independence Day celebrations in the national capital, the statement added.

