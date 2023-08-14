Moral policing: Five assault man for dropping off woman from another faith in Dakshina Kannada

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Dakshina Kannada police have arrested a man for allegedly indulging in ‘moral policing’ and assaulting a Muslim man from Kerala in Sullia. The incident occurred on Saturday when victim Mohammad Jaleel, aged 39, was returning after dropping a woman to Sullia in his car.

Sullia police said Jaleel, a native of Malappuram, currently resides in Aranthodu. He had taken a rubber plantation on lease three months ago and was looking after the plantation there. On Saturday, a woman known to him told him that she was coming to Sullia from Madikeri and needed a room to stay in Sullia.

The victim had arranged a room in Sullia and dropped her there and was returning for his personal work at Thodikana when five accused waylaid and abused him. They also allegedly assaulted him and issued death threats for being in the company of a woman from another faith.

Among the five accused, three are identified as Lathish Gundya, Varshith and Punith while two others are yet to be identified. The accused have been booked under Sections 143, 147, 341, 323, 504, 506, 153(A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc). The police have managed to arrest one of the accused Punith, a resident of Sonangeri in Sullia.

3 news websites booked

Meanwhile, DK SP Ryshyanth said they have booked three news websites for spreading fake news that the accused in the case have been released with the pressure of a political leader from Puttur. Kahale News, Zoom In TV and Hosa Kannada.com news websites were booked for twisting the incident and promoting fake news and spreading false information about the police and thereby attempting to disturb communal peace.

MANGALURU: Dakshina Kannada police have arrested a man for allegedly indulging in ‘moral policing’ and assaulting a Muslim man from Kerala in Sullia. The incident occurred on Saturday when victim Mohammad Jaleel, aged 39, was returning after dropping a woman to Sullia in his car. Sullia police said Jaleel, a native of Malappuram, currently resides in Aranthodu. He had taken a rubber plantation on lease three months ago and was looking after the plantation there. On Saturday, a woman known to him told him that she was coming to Sullia from Madikeri and needed a room to stay in Sullia. The victim had arranged a room in Sullia and dropped her there and was returning for his personal work at Thodikana when five accused waylaid and abused him. They also allegedly assaulted him and issued death threats for being in the company of a woman from another faith.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Among the five accused, three are identified as Lathish Gundya, Varshith and Punith while two others are yet to be identified. The accused have been booked under Sections 143, 147, 341, 323, 504, 506, 153(A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc). The police have managed to arrest one of the accused Punith, a resident of Sonangeri in Sullia. 3 news websites booked Meanwhile, DK SP Ryshyanth said they have booked three news websites for spreading fake news that the accused in the case have been released with the pressure of a political leader from Puttur. Kahale News, Zoom In TV and Hosa Kannada.com news websites were booked for twisting the incident and promoting fake news and spreading false information about the police and thereby attempting to disturb communal peace.