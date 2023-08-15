Home States Karnataka

Chandrayaan: Just one move away from soft landing

India’s ambitious space mission was launched on July 14 and over the month, the propulsion module has made several manoeuvres around the Earth and Moon’s orbit.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chandrayaan 3 is only one manoeuvre away from initiating a soft landing on the Moon. The latest manoeuvre performed by ISRO has activated the orbit circularisation phase. The next operation is planned for August 16 at 8:30 am.

ISRO posted on X, “Orbit circularisation phase commences. Precise manoeuvres performed today have achieved a near-circular orbit of 150 km x 177 km. The next operation is planned for August 16, 2023, around 8:30 am.” Monday’s manoeuvres were performed between 11:30 pm and 12:30 am.

What’s next?

The next steps are crucial for the mission and India’s space future which involves the separation of the landing module – consisting of the lander and rover – from the propulsion module. This will pave the way for the lander to undergo a controlled deboost manoeuvre in which lander Vikram will separate from the rover and make a soft landing on the Moon’s south polar region. The mission’s objective is to demonstrate a safe and soft landing.

