‘Come into my home...’ campaign to tamp down hatred, bias   

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, a national-level campaign, #MereGharAaKeToDekho (Visit My Home, Be My Guest) was launched on Monday by hundreds of secular groups and individuals to break socially constructed barriers.

In Karnataka, the campaign was inspired by Kannada poet Kuvempu’s poem ‘Teredide Mane O Ba Athithi’ meaning ‘The doors of my home, my heart are open, dear friend…do come in, come bringing in a new light, new winds and new life...”

Anita Cheria, who along with others is leading the campaign in Karnataka, said, “The systemic segregation of communities in India has deepened to levels of distrust, hate and fear unimaginable. This degeneration is further aided by communal and divisive forces preaching hatred, polarization and violence, and is a threat to the plurality and diversity that is not only our shared history and memory but the heart of our Constitution.”

The campaign has been designed to counter the “othering” of people based on common biases, like class, caste, religion, sexual orientation, language, ethnicity, region and disability, she explained. Under the campaign, people visit the home of someone from another ‘community’ or identity, spend a few hours and share a cup of water, tea or a meal. The organisers are spreading the campaign through word of mouth and social media.

The campaign will continue till January 30, 2024. The interactions include meetings between 50 migrant worker families and local workers, led by Munnade Social Organisation in Goraguntepalya and Kengeri, home meetings involving 100 families including transpeople, intercaste married couples, pourakarmikas in Anekal led by Gamana Mahila Samuha, visit to areas with mixed populations, workers and employer families at Badepalya, Bilekahalli, led by Stree Jagruti Domestic Workers’ Union, students of St Joseph’s College meeting five farmers in Doddaballapur and other interactions. “We accept requests and help them get connected,” she said.

The organisers are hoping the idea will become a trend, both in Karnataka and beyond. “We believe it can go a long way in breaking existing socially constructed barriers. The effort is to spread the word of love and make this Independence Day more meaningful, by celebrating our diversity with a chance to foster mutual understanding and respect,” Cheria said.

The campaign will include public events on festivals, commemorations and remembrances, like Gauri Lankesh, Dabholkar Day, Savitri Bai Phule’s birthday, Constitution Day, Gandhi Jayanti, harvest festivals etc.

