DKS to expose graft in BJP govt; Opposition plans stir

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The war of words between Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and senior BJP leaders over corruption and delay in releasing contractors’ dues continued on Monday. Shivakumar said he will soon expose corruption in the BJP government, while leaders from the Opposition party hit back, asking him to share the secret of his income.

Shivakumar said BJP leaders cannot intimidate him like they do others. “There are contractors who have done good work and there are some sharks, who are being supported by BJP. There are big MLA sharks too. In their constituencies, they have given work, but have tried to clear the bills without the work being carried out. Some of them have also got the payments released. I don’t want to name any MLA now. We have the records,” he said.

Money will be released for genuine contractors who have done the works, he said. “The BJP leaders have not been able to digest our schemes and the popularity of the government. They are frustrated and are making allegations,” he said. He thanked the contractors who clarified that no one asked for any commission.

He said the Lokayukta had reported that a bill of Rs 117 crore was cleared without any work in one constituency during the BJP rule and the allegation of commission against him was made after the probe was ordered into the works.

Senior BJP leader and former DyCM R Ashoka alleged that Congress has turned Bengaluru and Karnataka into an ATM ahead of the Assembly elections in other states. “From day one, they have started corruption,” he said, adding that the corrupt Congress government will not last long and people will teach it a lesson.

The BJP leaders said they will soon launch a statewide agitation against corruption in the state government.

Congress Govt mired in corruption: BSY

Shivamogga: Stating that there is political instability in the state, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa said the Congress government is mired in corruption as is apparent from the complaint of bribery sent to the governor against Agricultural Minister N Cheluvaraya Swamy. He said corruption charges are being made continuously against ministers. ENS

Congress govt will fall in 6 months, says Yatnal

Vijayapura: BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal on Monday attacked the state government, saying Karnataka’s image has been marred by allegations of corruption since Congress came to power. “Contractors are committing suicide under the Congress regime due to rampant corruption,” he said adding that the government will fall within the next six months.

Association says contractor apologised to Shivakumar

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Contractor’s Association on Monday said one of their members, who challenged Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar to swear before God that he had not sought a commission from contractors, has apologised for his comments.

Association president KT Manjunath said, “We have issued a clarification and our contractor Hemanth too has issued an apology. He made the statement as he was frustrated.” A few days ago, Association members met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to complain about the delay in clearing their dues.

Manjunath said some middlemen had misled some people into making allegations that the Congress government is seeking a 10-15 per cent commission to clear the bills. “The association never alleged that a commission was being sought. Our only request is to clear bills worth over Rs 2,000 crore pending for the last 28 months,” he added.

Manjunath said the formation of four separate committees headed by IAS officers to look into the works carried out in BBMP limits between 2019 to 2022 may further delay the bills. “Zonal chief engineers have inquired into all the works carried out in BBMP limits earlier. The defective liability period is also over and now the Palike should clear the dues and also give the security deposit back,” he stressed.

